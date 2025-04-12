Round Table with FTI Ambassadors

Settle in for a rare opportunity to hang out with two core member of our Freedom Train Ambassadors Malue Montclairre and Peter R Mac Isaac, for an informal ‘kitchen table’ chat.

From Denmark to Canada we chewed on the many parallel issues and connectivity we all wage against our different corners of the world. It’s always inspiring when we have our weekly meetings so a few of us wanted to get together in a more casual way before Saturday’s FTI official show the Special Report. We’ll do this again with another random group of Ambassadors if you the viewers want us to.

So yes, on Saturday at 2:00 Pm Eastern standard time it’s another Freedom Train International Special Report!

Children / Health / Brazil - Leave Our Kids Alone This may be shocking, but someone must do it.

Watch the Report Live

Four hours of discussion hosted by: freedomtraininternational.org

Scheduled Guests:

Hour 1: Freedom Train International Founder Jim Ferguson: @JimFergusonUK with Robert W Malone, MD, Victoria The Uncensored Midwife, and Nicolas Hulscher, MPH

Hour 2: Wayne Peters: @WhatsUpCanadian with Ted Kuntz, John Kage and Dr. Flowers

Hour 3: Malue Montclairre: @MMontclairre and Peter Mac Issac: @PeterRMacIsaac, with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Sally Clark

Hour 4: Liz Gunn: @LizGunnNZ, Becca: @ItsNurseBecca with Dr. Jessica Rose, Dr. Shoemaker and Terri Haydar

