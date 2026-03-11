Somewhere In The Land of Delusion

I’m sure you guessed which land I’m speaking of, the land of Delusion is of course Canada. There are many but Canada is ours.

No matter where you look in Canada you will see any combination of insanity, incompetence, idiocy, corruption, ego, ignorance and more. Take your pick, we’re paying for it all with our countries future.

I was told today it will take a miracle to save Canada, I said one wont cut it it will take a lot of miracles, many millions of Canadians performing miracles together. Not sure how we get there so until then...

Share Wayne’s Substack

We covered a lot tonight, buckle up!

Sources:

The Elite Nest - Remember, “The biggest risk is not taking any risk.” So why settle for less.

The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - A Strong Canada Starts With Speaking Up

Lozzy Box - The Traitorous British Royal Family at Westminster Abbey was booed, heckled with some in the crowd shouting “Parasites, Parasites”.

Canada Proud - The US is currently air striking alleged drug smugglers in the Caribbean as part of their efforts to crack down on the drug trade. Mark Carney was offended by this, so he decided to limit intelligence sharing with the United States in an effort to protect drug smugglers.

John Lee Pettimore - If you're going to get pissed off about this, don't forget:

John Bolton - How Are These Things Possible? - Crazy, Presposterous Canada is broken

Fight for Canada - Canada Is Out Of Control

Share Wayne’s Substack

Liam Out Loud - Every totalitarian regime follows the same script:

Mario Zelaya - 2 Years In A Row: Elections In Easter, is a #liberal Strategy

Table Salt - Every canadian needs to see how far Canada has fallen under the Liberals!

The Post Millennial - Sharp contrast between opposing protest groups outside the US consulate in Toronto:

Mark R Levin - Gunfire at our consulate in Toronto!

Ace of Spades - Prime Minister Mark Carney says the RCMP has labelled the shooting at the U.S. consulate in Toronto a "national security incident."

Table Salt - He changed his position AGAIN - from supporting strikes --> I regretfully support them --> we might get involved to defend out allies --> we will NEVER be involved > THIS WEEK

The Daily Heretic - Iran is FALLING... But the UK Should Be VERY Worried! – Ex-Muslim Apostate Prophet

Nick Sortor - TERRIFYING: The US has reportedly intercepted encrypted conversations from the Iranian government meant to trigger "SLEEPER CELLS"

KATVchannel7 - Iran may be trying to activate sleeper cells abroad, US intercepts message

Ryan Gerritsen - Thanks to our Liberal Governments unvetted mass immigration the Province is considering “protection zones” around places of worship. Canada is unrecognizable.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Juno News - After the October 7th Hamas terrorist attacks, CBC's former director of journalistic standards, George Achi instructed staff not to label Hamas as "terrorists" and to downplay key facts about Gaza, advising that such labelling should be framed as opinion, not fact.

More dangerous propaganda… Jay Van Bavel, PHD -Just 100 users were responsible for almost 70% of online conspiracy posts from influential accounts they examined in Canada.

Going to get ugly - The only purpose for these kinds of essays in media is to put a chill on thinking that doesn't conform to the status quo.

Michael Taube - Stephen Taylor - Former CBC journalist Travis Dhanraj outlines a culture of intimidation, racism, and bullying at Canada's state broadcaster. He names names.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Aaron Gunn - I can’t believe this. Today, the Liberals and Bloc Quebecois worked together to literally criminalize the reading of certain religious texts, including those found within the Bible, Torah and Quran. Free speech, free expression and freedom of religion are the most essential of our constitutional freedoms.

Nico Lagan - 10 years in prison… for words?

Larry Brock - BREAKING - More than 350 Muslim organizations are calling on the Liberal government to scrap Bill C-9.

Libs of TikTock - WOW. Farhan Ali, a Toronto Police officer and member of the "Muslim Liaison Unit," ARRESTED on charges of sexual assault & assault.

Ryan Gerritsen - Suspended with pay?

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tablesalt - no Iranians connected with the regime can be deported from Canada BECAUSE "there are no flights to Iran"

Jayme Knyx - Yes...Canada has approved entry and citizenship under the REHABILITATION PROGRAM for 17,600 foreign criminals.

Moose on the Loose - “700 IRGC Agents” Carney HUMILIATED as Pierre Exposes How Dangerous Canada Has Become

Undisclosed - I asked Claude if it Would Convert to Christianity—Here's What It Said

Fit And Fortune - Japanese psychology tricks I wish I learned sooner

Share Wayne’s Substack

To get the Fiduciary Duty Notice:

Email Kathleen or Email Wayne and we will sent it to you directly! greatnessawaken@protonmail.com & contact@whatsupcanada.org

Thank Kathleen

If you appreciate Kathleen’s generous assistance, consider a gift. She is a single mom, I know she will appreciate it!

Buy a Coffee

Here is a complimentary email list of MP’s. You know what to do with it!

Canadian Mp List Amended 470KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Follow Kathleen on X: Thegameoflife101 on YouTube: The Game of Life 101

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee