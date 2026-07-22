Stupid Is As Stupid Does

We will get to some updates on Ukraine tonight but first... we have a stupidity scenario to roll our eyes over because every now and then a politician says what could be labeled or thought of as the “Stupidest thing someone has ever said.

“In Canada it’s like a never ending contest between the politico muppets. In other words we get an abundance of it and today Mr Ford has out done himself.

What he said, and what I heard are probably polar opposites but when Dougie Ford says something like: “We are an energy powerhouse, and we could dismantle the U.S. if we wanted to...” what I hear is a buffoon saying “If I poke both my eyes out I’ll win the staring contest!

“Yes, he is that thick... and stupid. We won’t linger on that too much, there’s a war on and that’s the main event tonight so you know what to do, buckle up!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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Show notes:

Carney the master negotiator just secured 50% tariffs on Canadian goods. How does he do it? Win after win after win…

Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms - We are receiving reports that some Canadians are being contacted at their homes by government officials about social media posts made months or even years ago.

Ryan Gerritsen - This two minutes of CBC’s Power & Politics should alarm everyone. It’s basically an admission that these individuals in the media should determine what the public should or shouldn’t see because they feel someone might lie when they speak? They are condoning censorship.

JayGen X er - Another $120 million of YOUR tax dollars just got shipped to Sudan.

wealthmoose - Brookfield and the Canada Pension Plan are buying LXP Industrial Trust for $5.2 BILLION in cash.

What’s Up Canada - Canada = a post nation state with a political class obsessed with murdering it's own population.

Tokyo Rosie - Mark Carney looks like he just got caught with a Thai lady boy when a reporter asks him to explain why the Chinese Communist Party gives him so much praise.

What’s Up Canada Back Again - Doug believes that if he pokes both his eyes out, he will win the stare down contest.

Society Unveiled - Conservative EXPOSES Carney's Latest "BONE-HEADED" Mistake!

Christy - That’ll help 🙄😒

Shawn Ryan Clips - What The Wizard of Oz Was Actually Warning Us About

Local corruption and why localism is the cure:

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The Burning Archive - How Russia Freed America in the War of Independence

Promethian Overviews - NATO Is Collapsing From Within: The Ukraine War Exposed

IRONCLAD - Cartels Training Killers in Ukraine? Katarina Szulc Goes to the Frontline to Find Out

45 hours to become an FPV drone operator:

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HISTORYLEGENDS - Russia KNOCKED OUT Ukraine From Kostiantynivka

Military Summary - THE GREAT BATTLE HAS BEGUN🔥Dalinka Encircled🎯 Bilyi Kolodiaz in PINCERS🧲 Military Summary 2026.07.21

After Skool and Medieval Mindset - Everything Happening Now Has Happened Before (NOT AI)

Elon Musk - True

Tal Oran - The Travelling Clatt - The Entire Canada Is Making This Go Viral Right Now!!!

Divine Whisperer and Voice of Truth - Chosen Ones: Why You MAY Feel So Tired All time.

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