With 4 featured shows this past week there was no shortage of new guests, new and amazing initiatives, new hero’s, new information, tools and access to new a new database full of incredibly incriminating testimonies but most importantly… evidence. Evidence means facts you can act on.

Monday 03/08/2024:

Downloadable Files at the Freedom of Information Library:

https://freedomofinformationlibrary.com

Thursday 04/11/2024:

Download the original FOIP Files here:

Executive Summary With Appendices N 3.48MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Final Analysis Report And Appendices N 20.6MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Friday 04/12/2024:

Get your free consultation on Precious Metals here: New World Precious Metals

Saturday 04/12/2024:

This was long, deep, and so worth the challenge of dissecting the parallels between 1930's Germany and what they do to us today. Your help to get this far and wide is most appreciated, this one will help connect so many dots it's bound to make some people uncomfortable.

DISCLAIMER*** - This one wasn’t “live streamed” in the usual places, the subject matter will be extremely disturbing for many. Source Documentary: "Radical Evil: How We Became Mass Murderers (Nazi Documentary) | Real Stories."

This was a documentary explaining how normal people were altered by dangerously similar processes we see happening all around ourselves today. Along the watch we took time to dissect and unpack many of the "mechanics" of "how" the German people were turned from an advanced, educated society... into something hard to recognize as human. A walk through the mental destruction of 1st world nation if you will. You wont want your little ones running around while you watch this one.

Final note: I’m going to try to do this Weekly Roundup thing every Sunday and I will try to add a few watches, reads or curiosities I may have come across during the week. They may be off topic but still noteworthy, I’ll pass those notes on here on Sundays.

The Step-by-Step Guide to Surviving Global Chaos: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duf06SGYO1o

James Roguski: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/record-your-own-video

Control Freaks: The 'Scientific' Roots of Progressive Tyranny (AUDIO) | Glenn Beck History Pilot: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m_dziO59D38&t=16s

Canadian Armed Forces Lawyer gives shocking testimony about COVID-19 vaccines: https://thecanadianindependent.substack.com/p/must-watch-canadian-armed-forces

HISTORY OF THE NEW WORLD ORDER BY AUTHOR JAMES PERLOFF: https://www.bitchute.com/video/hU49UolhbrU1/

