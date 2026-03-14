Take 2 - Failed Democracy - Canada

This post and show fall under the “Didn’t go as planned” folder. I was about 19 minutes into the show when my computer decided to throw a hissy fit for lack of better explanation.

The plan was to ask a question: Can anyone honestly argue against stating that Canada is a failed state, a failed Democracy? Anyone? I mean legitimately argue it is not?

After an emergency shutdown, reboot, COMPLETELY re-creating my show, and setting up all the platforms again, it took me a little bit but we got to things before too long without further incidents. It end’s up being a monster-stack…

From there… it was another “drink from a firehose” as my shows tend to regularly be. How else does one obtain a deep enough context of things in order to not just make emotional decisions in life? I prefer taking my time to understand things better, and react less.

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After tonights show there will be little room for anyone to defend the record of “Democracy” in Canada. This gives me zero pleasure, it’s not an opinion, it’s becoming an undeniable fact and we will cover a few dozen arguements as to why it’s failed. There will be the usual corruption, collusion, cartels masqurading as politicians and more

Buckle up my friends!

You will find all of tonights sources, resources and links right below the first (missing) 19 minutes from the featured portion of tonights podcast.

Sources, resources and links:

Carl Vernon - Klaus fires out a WARNING

Camus - Joe Rogan sums up the world in one savage 49-second rant

Freedom Fighter - Canada is not a democratic nation:

Minority GOVT functions with no opposition

MPs cross floor making votes invalid

Supreme Court doesn’t recognize borders or private property

FN & QUE treated as special citizens

PM launders tax $ everywhere

—

Canada is beyond laughable!

BertaProudDad - The Moment I Realized Canada Cannot Be Saved

John Robson - One great thing about being in the Laurentian elite is the endless opportunities to fail upwards.

Rebel News - Conservative MP James Bezan condemns Mark Carney for withholding information about Canadian Armed Forces bases being attacked by Iranian missiles on March 1.

CTV News - Ship carrying products destined for Toronto food bank hit in the Strait of Hormuz

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John Bolton - The Most Prolific Brain Surgeon In History - Millions Of Canadian Skulls Sucked Clean

Toronto Sun - LILLEY UNLEASHED: What does a Carney majority mean for Poilievre's future?

PJ The Belt - Carney Just CUT A DEAL With China For Canada’s Arctic

Juno News - On Sept 9, 2024, Carney was appointed Trudeau's advisor. Days later, Telesat, led by Carney's friend, received a $2.14B loan for satellites.

IRONCLAD - Northern Threat? Justin Trudeau Caught in Surveillance Op Meeting with Alleged Chinese Kingpin

Ragona Sisters - Canada's Homeownership Crisis Just Got WORSE

Unfiltered With Kels - This week in Canada is wild.

bu/ac - They forced through the Hate Speech law, without any debate, and now they want to be able to go back an entire year to charge you

Canadian Constitutional Foundation - URGENT UPDATE: Censorship law headed to vote in House of Commons will DESTROY free speech in Canada!

Toronto Sun - Warmington - Instead of stopping Al-Quds Day amid shootings, Toronto prepares

Fight for Canada - Bill C-9: Liberty Under Attack In Canada

Charlie Smirkley - These were the most important issues for Muslim-Canadians in the 2025 CANADIAN election. The voting motivation is just group identity. Source: 2025 Mainstreet Research poll of 1,138 Muslim voters.

Vesper - Why can an MP get elected with one party, then switch sides without facing their voters again while taxpayers still fund up to $𝟖𝟑𝟎,𝟏𝟗𝟎/𝐲𝐫 tied to that seat and its perks? Make sure you’re sitting down for this.

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Frank McVeety - Anyone hear anymore on this ?

Mark - or this? Hmmm....

Moose on the Loose - The REAL REASON Lori Idlout Crossed to the Liberals… MSM Won’t Touch This

Rebel News - Durham Region launches controversial drone pilot projectDurham Region launches controversial drone pilot project

InsideAI - Unrestricted AI in a robot does exactly what experts warned

The Game of Life (Kathleen Acker) - Phone Script of Bill C9 Canada Rise up!

Stop Bill C- 9 Call Script:

Bill C9 Phone Script To Call 645KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

All of their contact information can be found here: SENATE of CANADA - Senators

To get the Fiduciary Duty Notice:

Please email Kathleen or email Wayne and we will sent it to you directly! greatnessawaken@protonmail.com & contact@whatsupcanada.org

Thank Kathleen

If you appreciate Kathleen’s generous assistance, consider a gift. She is a single mom, I know she will appreciate it!

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Here is a complimentary email list of MP’s. You know what to do with it!

Canadian Mp List Amended 470KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

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Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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