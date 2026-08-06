Are You Prepared for Anything? Because none of it is good... tonight we’ll dig into tech’s insane race to end ourselves. (with or without your consent)

Last night I read in chat “If you’re not prepping you’re insane.” I whole heartedly agree!! But if you ask for what, you’re likely to get any of a dozen different answers. There is no doubt there are an endless number of headlines, clickbait, fear, insanity and propaganda competing for our focus and attention.

We live in a time where curiosity is discouraged, questions are forbidden, thinking is becoming illegal, they’re turning us into dopamine drones.

Insanity is on tap tonight, humans are the worst enemy of humanity. We’ll see that when we dig into AI, control grids, and potentially the end of life as we know it, maybe even humanity if we let it.

I get asked every day, “When will we stand up?” I ask “How, to whom, to do what, with whom, who’s we?” I’m pushing 60, when I get up gravity is betting against me and my knee’s are betting I won’t shuffle far. So.... “Who, What, Where, When, and How?” remain my permanent question.

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When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

If you want out too, just fill out the link at switchwithwayne.com A real person from our team will help you get to the solutions you need!

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Buckle up...

Sources and Links:

Canadian Rant - Something Very Wrong is Happening to Canada!

Tajana Cekic - Cloning and using babies as organ donors? 😧😧

Winston Marshall Clips - The Fabian Society's Real Goal Finally EXPOSED | Steven Barrett

News On The Street - WHY is Canada Cooked (5 Reasons)

Tens of thousands dying, Canada’s opioid crisis:

Mario Zelaya - BREAKING: Mark Carney just awarded his close friend, the CEO of Telesat, a $2.3 billion contract.

Mario Zelaya - India's Terrorist Group Used Canada Student Visa Program

More Perfect Union - We Investigated Al Psychosis. What We Found Will Shock You

When a chatbot became a “suicide coach”:

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According To Nicole - The Incompetence Epidemic

Kids’ Attention Is Getting Fried:

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The Diary Of A CEO Clips - Billionaire WARNS: "There Is NO Way To Fix This"

Glenn Beck and BlazeTV - Glenn Beck's URGENT Warning: The AI Singularity Is Already Here And Nobody's Talking About It

Sam Altman is ‘building a god’:

AI In Context - This best-selling book is freaking out national security advisors

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If someone builds it, everyone dies:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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