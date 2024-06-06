Playback speed
Share post
The Effects of Canada’s Political Obsession with Murder

The CBC stated that nearly One Third of Canadians are suffering Trauma. Let’s set the record straight on that with Michelle Smith
Wayne
Jun 06, 2024
before we discuss the effects of Canada’s “go to” Murder solution to everything(MAID). For every person terminated at the hands of the “State,” they create 10 more Trauma victims. They prefer you damaged or dead than to admit the causes or effective solutions. The Government of Canada is “Stuck on Murder.” (MAID)

Show Resources:

Two-thirds of Canadians have experienced traumatic events in their lives, StatsCan says: https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/trauma-statistics-canada-1.7221342

Trauma Practitioner - Michele Smith: traumapractitioner.com/

Michele recommends: THE MATTHEW XVIII GROUP

