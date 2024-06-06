The Effects of Canada’s Political Obsession with Murder

before we discuss the effects of Canada’s “go to” Murder solution to everything(MAID). For every person terminated at the hands of the “State,” they create 10 more Trauma victims. They prefer you damaged or dead than to admit the causes or effective solutions. The Government of Canada is “Stuck on Murder.” (MAID)

Share Wayne’s Substack

Show Resources:

Two-thirds of Canadians have experienced traumatic events in their lives, StatsCan says: https://www.cbc.ca/news/health/trauma-statistics-canada-1.7221342

Trauma Practitioner - Michele Smith: traumapractitioner.com/

Michele recommends: THE MATTHEW XVIII GROUP

On Thursdays Show: Thursday Updates from the Globalist Proxy Known as Canada

About us:

- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help us help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of our platforms or support our work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC -OR- eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html

Connect with us:

Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://whatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

Spotify:



Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/