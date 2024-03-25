This may be one of my favourite interview of the year so far. What a privilege to have such a brilliant discussion with Ivor. This one was as “over the target” as it gets!

Share Wayne’s Substack

A bit of background in case you don’t know “The Fat Emperor” Ivor Cummins, he comes to the table with more than just common sense, he has a BE(Chem) CEng MIEI and has been a Biochemical Engineer since 1990 spending 30 years in corporate technical leadership positions. His career specialty has been leading large worldwide teams in complex problem-solving activity.

A well known international speaker, author, podcaster yes, but still researching with particular focus on the root causes of modern chronic disease. A particular focus has been on cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity.

Download the super-useful diagram here: Global Dystopia Strategies and Synergies Map

Thank you for watching. All my content is free, if you choose a paid subscription it is critically required and I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Follow Ivor: https://thefatemperor.com/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IvorCumminsScience

Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/FatEmperor

Who is behind the Great Reset w/Ivor Cummins: Who is behind the Great Reset w/Ivor Cummins

Ivor’s 2018 book “Eat Rich, Live Long” (co-authored with preventative medicine expert Jeffry Gerber MD, FAAFP), details the conclusions of their shared research: https://www.amazon.com/Eat-Rich-Live-Long-Mastering/dp/1628602732/

Share

About Wayne:

- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help me help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of my platforms or support my work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC

-OR- eTransfer:

donate@whatsupcanada.org

- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org

Substack: https://waynepeterswhatsupcanada.substack.com/

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/