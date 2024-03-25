The Fat Emperor - Ivor Cummins: Decoding the "New World Order"
Well known international speaker, author, podcaster leading large worldwide teams in complex problem-solving activity
This may be one of my favourite interview of the year so far. What a privilege to have such a brilliant discussion with Ivor. This one was as “over the target” as it gets!
A bit of background in case you don’t know “The Fat Emperor” Ivor Cummins, he comes to the table with more than just common sense, he has a BE(Chem) CEng MIEI and has been a Biochemical Engineer since 1990 spending 30 years in corporate technical leadership positions. His career specialty has been leading large worldwide teams in complex problem-solving activity.
A well known international speaker, author, podcaster yes, but still researching with particular focus on the root causes of modern chronic disease. A particular focus has been on cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity.
Download the super-useful diagram here: Global Dystopia Strategies and Synergies Map
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for watching. All my content is free, if you choose a paid subscription it is critically required and I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial — is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
Follow Ivor: https://thefatemperor.com/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@IvorCumminsScience
Twitter (X): https://twitter.com/FatEmperor
Who is behind the Great Reset w/Ivor Cummins: Who is behind the Great Reset w/Ivor Cummins
Ivor’s 2018 book “Eat Rich, Live Long” (co-authored with preventative medicine expert Jeffry Gerber MD, FAAFP), details the conclusions of their shared research: https://www.amazon.com/Eat-Rich-Live-Long-Mastering/dp/1628602732/
About Wayne:
- Whistleblowers, news, tips or to be a guest send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help me help Canada in many ways, you can start by subscribing on one of my platforms or support my work in several ways: buymeacoffee.com/WhatsUpC
-OR- eTransfer:
donate@whatsupcanada.org
- We don't boycott, we defund the Cabal so if you are tired of wasting your money on toxic garbage and would rather hit the Cabal where it hurts ... we want to hear from you at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: whatsupcanada.org
Substack: https://waynepeterswhatsupcanada.substack.com/
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Congratulations! This was a super excellent Substack and provided the perfect counterpoint to the invitation to the conversation on the Oasis Plan as presented by the Schiller Institute on page 3 here: https://canadianshareablenews.substack.com/p/csn-week-3-april-8-vol-1-issue-3