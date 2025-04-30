"The Great Betrayal: Military, Police, and the Fight for Honour."

Freedom Train International Presents (individual segments below)
The police and military are walking away.
Morale is collapsing.
National security is crumbling.
Why are our defenders abandoning the ranks?
Why do they feel betrayed by globalist leaders like Keir Starmer?
This is bigger than politics — this is about the survival of freedom itself.
The truth starts here.
Be there. Be heard.
Welcome back to another Freedom Train International Special Panel Report in the worlds fastest growing freedom movement!
Breaking through barriers of communication in a new and sometimes unfamiliar world. Gathering internationally renowned voices together for thought provoking discussions on the challenges of our times.
1st Segment: @JimFergusonUK with Retired General Michel Maisonneuve and Eddie Cornell
2nd Segment, Wayne Peters: @WhatsUpCanadian with Vincent Gircys and Jack Maxey
3rd Segment: Wayne Peters & Peter R Mac Issac with former CSIS Officers Michel Juneau-Katsuya and Garry W.G. Clement
4th Segment: Liz Gunn and Victoria Rixon with Michael Yon, Dean Baxendale and AJ Roberts
Get connected at: freedomtraininternational.org
