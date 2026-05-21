The War on Humanity Continues

How much is 'just enough' crisis? This discussion was the too much truth for the average person to digest. Far far too much… Everything we warned, prayed and resisted is here.

They are coming in hard again, it will not be pleasant. The "Depopulation Agenda" is still moving ahead full steam, regardless of whatever distractions and divisions they bombard us with.

As usual, expect shock, awe, corruption, and of course... triggers. I suggest a calming beverage at hand.

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PSA:

May 26th at 6:00 Pm EST: Silver and Gold Investing Webinar with Warren and Bryce:

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Show notes:

Ann Vandersteel - A tiny bee just did what chemotherapy couldn't.

mistersunshinebaby - Joe Rogan Warns Everyone About Bill Gates' New Plan To Depopulate The Planet

Julian Dorey Clips - The LEAKED Billionaire Doomsday Plan Interview Everybody Missed...

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Carl Vernon - BITTEN by a tick

Carl Vernon - Ticks are EVERYWHERE

Riverside Homestead - LONE STAR TICK BOMBSHELL: Meat & Dairy Allergies SKYROCKET!

Nicolas Hulsher, MPH - PEER-REVIEWED PAPER SAYS GENETICALLY ENGINEERING TICKS TO SPREAD MEAT ALLERGIES IS “MORALLY OBLIGATORY”

JayGen X er - 🚨 Canadian whistleblower drops a BOMBSHELL.

Truthseeker - 3 Herbs to Repel Ticks

Dustin Nemos - How to Make Tick Tubes - DEVASTATE LOCAL TICK POPULATIONS

Carl Vernon Talks - They did a SIMULATION

Chay Bowes - WHO says Ebola outbreak is a public health emergency, warns of potential further spread and deaths despite low global risk

The Canadian Press - WHO chief Tedros 'deeply concerned about the scale and speed' of Ebola outbreak

The Globe and Mail - The latest Ebola outbreak is different

Carl Vernon Talks - The JABS are being prepared

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Rebel News - Health Canada EXPOSED After Their Vaccine Scandal Blows Up

Carl Vernon Talks - Nothing to see here

Canadian Political Watch - SO DISTURBING! WHAT HAVE YOU DONE, CANADA

Don’t Talk TV - M.A.I.D. in Canada Vs. The Aktion T4 Program of Nazi Germany 1939 – 1945

Michael Cowan - A financial Emergency Just Started You Just Dont Know It Yet

Chris Norlund - 80 countries just triggered emergency measures

UNSHADOWED (Ice Age Farmer) - Farmers Abandon Wheat Crop, Igniting Global Food Shortage Fears

Yanasa TV - 225 Million Dead? The Hidden Crisis THEY WON'T TELL YOU ABOUT

Lynne Brooks - Glenn Beck and Liz Truss talk about Canada 🇨🇦 “What the right needs to do more is to have that international movement that is prepared to take these people on. We're all fighting the same battle.”

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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