Trigger Therapy

Full disclosure, we’re going to exorcise everyone’s trigger buttons tonight!!
If anything I say or share triggers you, you’re probably Canadian. If you get really triggered your probably a conservative. This will be another extreme workout for your trigger reflexes and patience I’m sure.
So yeah... it’s another day in that post nation state formerly known as Canada and there is no relief in sight, at least not yet. That said, it seems we have a bit of a lull here in Canada today. I’m sure it’s only a lull while the Liberals figure out their order and schedule of assault.
RPN Entertainment - Mark Carney, Pied Piper.
Strap in for another rodeo of corruption, insanity and international crime spree’s posing as governance.
The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Robin Bredin: Canada Is Being DESTROYED by Its Own Government
Ryan Gerritsen - Ok who did this? 🤣
The Spectator Index - IMF projection for economic growth in 2026.
Matt Cart 2.0 - This Job Market Is SOUL Crushing..
Matt Cart - Canada Is A Joke Now...
Canadian Capital Clips - Liberal Insiders Give Themselves $200 MILLION Taxpayer Dollars
Moose on the Loose - “Give us a Lesson Great One” Carney’s Arrogance BACKFIRES as He’s Checked on the Numbers
Michael Chong - Iran is a serial violator of human rights. Canada has designated it a State Supporter of Terrorism under the State Immunity Act.
Sky News Australia - From PM to ‘drunk frat boy’: Justin Trudeau's trashy Coachella appearance mocked
CrowderBits - Katy Perry Is Having the WORST Week In Hollywood History
Wiretap Media - They're not preparing for WW3; they're preparing to crack down on civil disobedience.
City News - Ford government says they are planning a multi-billion dollar jail expansion
PJ The Belt - Carney Just Created a HUGE Problem for Canada
Global News - Critics ask how Ontario jails could have mistakenly released more than 150 inmates
Clyde Do Something - Canadians choose INVASION over Carney until 2029
Juno News - MP says the CPC helped check Liberal power in a minority Parliament: “But… [without] opposition members to hold the government accountable… troubling legislation could now get passed.”
Society Unveiled - Watch Rachel Gilmore CRASH OUT While I DESTROY Her Trans Argument
Canadian Capital Clips - WHO FORMED THE MEDIA COLLECTIVE?
The Kelsi Sheren Perspective - 575 Chinese Communist Party Cells Are Operating Inside Canada
The LeDrew Three Minute Interview - Carney’s China Deal EXPOSED? Canada’s Arctic at Risk
Mario Nawfal - 🇨🇦🇺🇸 Canada is really itching to pick a fight with the U.S., stonewalling numerous strategic interests around rare earths, oil and gas access, and re-arming.
Mark Nixon - THIS IS HUGE
Ezra Levant - He can't deny this now...
Chris Warkentin - Unbelievable new RBC report: Between 2015-2024, more than $1 trillion in investment exited Canada, making it the largest capital exodus in Canadian history.
Peter St Onge, Ph.D - Nearly half of the most productive Canadians have fled to America. While third world migrants make up 98% of Canada's own population growth.
Neil Oliver - Neil Oliver - It feels like I’m going MAD... & that’s what THEY want!
Why Are They Like That - Why Gen X Doesn't Want to Be Part of the Generational War
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:
Connect with Wayne:
Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org
Spotify
: