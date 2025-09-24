Trump Nukes UN Special Meeting, Globalists Melting Down

The United Nations was gathered in New York to find consensus on recognizing Palestine as a state... “didn’t go as planned” is a major understatement. They know President Trump is unpredictable, they way underestimated him again.

Setting the tone to start, a quick reminder that we are in stage 4 of The four steps to dictatorship across the West while a boy went missing on Sunday, but instead of searching for a lost child, It sickens me but we know now how many cops it takes to kill an innocent herd of Ostrich.. what we don’t know is how many cops it takes to catch a criminal… because they don’t/won’t/can’t.

I you want the ‘skinny’ version of what happened at the UN General Assembly in New York, this satirical animation is the best dang analysis there is! Trump hulk smashes Mark Carney, Keir Starmer and Anthony Albanese the Trio of Left Wing Disasters! Destroying their countries in unison and now supporting terrorist states openly when their voters don’t?

The Trio must know they will never need to worry about future Elections? It may have something to do with them already have their greed satisfied. Here is what most people don’t get about Mark Carney.

The more we learn, the greater the urgency of the Liberals who just tabled Bill C-9, the so-called “Combatting Hate Act.” On the surface, it looks like a crackdown on hate crimes. In reality, it hands Ottawa sweeping new powers to police speech, symbols, and motives—all under their subjective definition of “hate.”

It’s the same game as the one the globalists are playing in Europe, with a very different result than in Canada where the Netherlands Descends Into TURMOIL and the Assassination campaign against AfD backfires Meanwhile here in Canada we recruit Alphabet Soup Mafia with free money and surgeries… Can we just identify as… To get the FREE money??

Whatever you do, DO NOT TRUST THE BANKS in Canada!!! Banks Are Freezing People's Accounts For No Reason and it should seriously disturb us all. They are not dimwits, they are ideological subversives serving hostile foreign entities seeking to conquer you, right after they disarm you. Despite Carney calling the gun 'buyback' program "voluntary," Don’t want to comply with their demands? YOU will be considered no different from an everyday criminal with an illegal gun.

But THIS is ok… 👇

I wanted to share a hopeful take on things but I didn’t get to finish this clip during the show because a bunch of followers take everything personally. Their skin isn’t thick enough to listen past the word “Boomer” to get to the good stuff. (also the reason I’m losing hope for Canada). Some folks prefer to be triggered rather than hear how YOUNG People Are REJECTING the Left… And It’s TERRIFYING the Establishment | Jonathan Pageau

In fact it is TERRIFYING the left so much, Antifa is now LITERALLY pushing for the Canadian Anti-Hate Network’s (CAHN) school toolkit, which was funded by Canada’s largest private Union, Unifor. The toolkit casts a wide net of grievances that attack white Canadians, Christian groups, and right-wing political ideologies.

Liberalism is the “home grown terrorism” of our age. If Carney rewarding Palestine seems extreme it’s actually consistent with the Liberals rewarding the same terrorist in Syria where they are lighting entire Christian villages on fire. No, you won’t see this in the “News.”

For a preview of what Political Islam looks like while keeping in mind Canada already has an ‘Islamic Caucus’ and several former terrorists in government you can watch this Muslim Mayor in Deerborn Michigan except this Muslim Mayor Thought He’d Get Away With Saying This Till He Went Viral!

Tolerance is a death sentence for your daughters, sisters, mothers. Listen to This TikToker DESTROYED The ‘Religion of Peace’ Narrative in ONE Video

I try hard and want to consider myself a ‘positive pragmatist.’ I get labeled a lot as ‘too negative, too divisive, not a team player” (and more) because I don’t put on other peoples emotional pompoms or take their rage baits or their pseudo solutions that provide nothing to the greater population. I can’t fake the truth, and it’s not very pleasant. I don’t believe in just podcasting to ‘sooth the ears’ of folks. I work to provide CLARITY. Clarity will be a super power very soon. The “resistance” aka “Freedom Movement” is the wild wild west of snake oil salesman, lone wolf radicals and click bait specialists which provides little clarity. Most of it is “vote harder baby” which just perpetuates the suffering and can not provide any meaningful solution.

The challenge for most folks (and I get it believe me) is to look up, see that ray of sunshine and believe It may be a rough ride, but rejoice! I think Richard Vobes is correct. If you have the clarity of mind to listen between the lines of President Trumps address to the UN we should rejoice. The Globalists were put on notice, many nations are truly resisting on a battle field for humanity that President Trump just opened up for them. It’s up to us now, in every nation, to Refuse To Be Silenced

