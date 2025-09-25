NWO Globalists Panic, Declare War on Sovereign Nations

Trumps speech at the UN General Assembly was the boldest speech by any world leader in our lifetime and it RIPPED the cover off of the entire UN globalist body.

The fallout hasn’t even begun yet, but fall out there will be. It’s going to get crazy spicy out there as the world starts to get loud about the things are now real, now legitimate, are now out in the open... exactly what is “turning your nations to hell.”

Buckle up, there will be turbulence!

I don’t even know yet how to mock this story but you can’t even make this shit up!

‘diversity is our strength?’

Almost as funny is the turnout for Volodomor Zelensky’s United Nations appearance today. Call it what it is, the world has Zelensky fatigue

Empty seats fill the house for Zelensky address at the General Assembly meeting 09/24/2025

All jest aside, "It’s Getting UNBELIEVABLY Weird Out There" Victor Davis Hanson is absolutely correct in his assessment of the 4 horses of our western apocalypse… unnervingly correct. 1) Climate scam money laundering cult, 2) Infertility scam, we murder more babies than people were lost in all the world wars and convincing our society it was a right, gives the justification for invasion to cope with “failing birth rates,” 3) Invasion isn’t immigration, 4) DEI and Carbon cult is social suicide.

The fallout I mentioned? It will come, Antonio Guterres has declared that

“ the era of national sovereignty is an obstacle to his vision of “global governance.”

But what is he really saying?

The mask is off. The push for a global government is now explicit.

He is saying that the independent, self-interested nation-state is a problem to be managed. He is advocating for a fundamental transfer of power away from nation-states to unelected, unaccountable global bodies. The so-called “Summit of the Future” is not about cooperation; it’s a roadmap for supranational control, dressed up in the language of “equality” and “solidarity.” Guterres’s vision is the ultimate globalist dream: a world where your country’s laws and borders are subordinate to a “updated” framework dictated by the UN. This isn’t about building a safer world; it’s about dismantling the last vestiges of national self-determination in the name of a “shared future” that nobody voted for.

Some folks still don’t understand how we got here or How The Left Took Over Our Institutions or that these Institutions churn out child soldiers for pseudo agents like the Canadian Anti-Hate Network (CAHN) who has direct ties to Antifa and the rise of political violence.

And still….. “Most People Have No Idea What’s About To Happen” - Whitney Webb breaks it down. It’s the global fear regime, it’s their greatest, most reliable tool and Why Every Country is Preparing for a War They Can’t Afford

It’s all been deception to keep the world from the truths President Trump dared to speak at the UN Assembly, the things you should fear the most are the politicians making your countries hell. He's also referring to the same 4 horsemen we addressed earlier, even if he didn’t realize it. As we see here in the UK, Everyone Is Sick Of Them not just President Trump. Germany is just another case in point of the many cases in point we’ve covered the past few weeks (and months). Germany is on the Brink of Chaos as Caliphate Demands Grow

So many have been silenced, the Caliphates want more silence as we see Sharia levels of censorship racing ahead. Watch Douglas’s Face When Mosab Hasan Yousef Says What No One Else Will About Islam

If you think that’s a solid dose of “Prime Reality” this is the most eloquent delivery of the real truth about Palestine and our governments crime of colluding with terrorist regimes you will ever hear: Middle East Professor Has A HARSH Message To Palestinians That's Going Viral Now!

Terrorism has donned suits and are now seen as ‘rock stars’ by our current regimes to the point where the Al Qaeda Leader (once a U.S.-designated terrorist with a $10 million bounty) WELCOMED To U.S. By CIA Director!?!

The good news? Yes there is some, Muslim cleric are in a PANIC over the AVALANCHE Of EX-MUSLIMS like this former Muslim who proudly Shares His SHOCKING Testimony Coming To Christ

I think often of Charlie Kirk and the ‘power of one’ so this clip really resonated with that line of thinking. So often it’s true that The Black Sheep Becomes the GOAT

