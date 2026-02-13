Truth is The Hardest Love Language

Think about that every time your Political class or Media lies to you. To quote Andy Lee “we are all caught in the middle of a disinformation war. Choose wisely.”

Absolutely accurate critical thinking. We got where we are by complicity and false information. Does no leader love our people enough to speak to the truth? I won’t answer that for you... I will however continue to pour all the love in my soul into finding truth and clarity within this information war, regardless of consequences.

When you need a couple of snickers before we get into the dank stuff, this post by schaebelsblog7988 of George Carlin who always delivers a “Politically Incorrect“ chuckle and if that doesn’t work for you then maybe this Brand New “Trump Derangement Syndrome” Ad is HILARIOUS - posted by Joshua Carr.

In the “random trivia facts” category, 100 years ago prisoners were fed milk, bread, cheese, broth, beef, coffee and potatoes, the average American today eats worse than a prisoner 100 years ago - Carnivore Aurelius

Iranian Canadians express frustration over lack of media coverage of what is happening inside Iran — as well as dissatisfaction with the Canadian government and its failure to remove IRGC terrorists from Canada. - Rebel News

Do the Iranian Diaspora know how incestous the Govt of Canada is with Irans regime??? I’m guessing not.

He Was A Close Friend of #epstein & Gov't Met With Him - Mario Zelaya

In 2009, they openly discussed a NEW WORLD ORDER built on a managed decline of the West - Marc Nixon

Elon Musk has figured out the Soros racket. - Mila Joy

This is how people build empires - BackpackTrader

Europe DITCHES Visa + Mastercard - Launches Alternative to Replace US Payment Control - House of El

He Couldn't EXPLAIN IT—Liberal Goes UNHINGED as He Gets Grilled LIVE - Elevate Report

LILLEY UNLEASHED: Dangerous deepening of ties with Canadian and Chinese media - Toronto Sun

When Ideology Replaces Biology, Reality Breaks - Fight for Canada

This Clip Exposes How Easily The Public Is Manipulated - RealJesseONFIRE

Worst Casualty Event In Canada in 25 Years - Media & Police Start The Cover Up - Odd Man Out News

What is an SSRI

SSRI stands for Selective Serotonin Reuptake Inhibitor, a class of antidepressant medications commonly prescribed to treat depression, anxiety disorders, and other mental health conditions. How SSRIs Work SSRIs function by blocking the reuptake of serotonin, a neurotransmitter involved in regulating mood, emotion, and sleep. By increasing serotonin levels in the brain, SSRIs help improve communication between nerve cells, which can alleviate symptoms of depression and anxiety. Unlike older antidepressants, SSRIs are considered selective because they primarily target serotonin, with minimal effects on other neurotransmitters like dopamine or norepinephrine. Common SSRIs The most widely prescribed SSRIs include: Citalopram (Celexa)

Escitalopram (Lexapro)

Fluoxetine (Prozac)

Paroxetine (Paxil)

Sertraline (Zoloft)

Fluvoxamine (Luvox)

TUMBLER RIDGE MASSACRE: The Trans Shooter Media TRIED TO HIDE – And Why Big Pharma OWNS THE BLOOD!!

Tumbler Ridge, BC, a peaceful mountain town has been turned into a slaughterhouse by transgender ideology gone nuclear. The shooter Jesse Van Rootselaar, an 18-year-old biological male who transitioned six years ago at age 12, didn’t just snap…he erupted.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth covers the latest breaking news about the Tumbler Ridge transgender shooter - Dan Dicks (Press for Truth)

Horrific Mass Shooting In BC Should Lead To Serious Questions - Fight for Canada

Absolutely disgusting how the RCMP are patting themselves on the back - Julian Assange

Canadian authorities blasted after calling deranged transgender school shooter ‘gunperson’ - Sky News Australia

And here comes the spin… "In the wake of the Tumbler Ridge shooting, false claims about trans people spread online" - The Globe and Mail

“the majority of mass shootings are perpetrated by cisgender men.” Yes. Because: … - Derek Fildebrandt

Conservatives need to tell the truth about the Tumbler Ridge shooting - Greg Wycliffe

People fighting for this deserve hate... - Sean Strickland

As I predicted, Mark Carney will use the Tumbler Ridge tragedy to come after legal gun owners. Canada doesn't have a gun problem, we have a mental health crisis. - Nico Lagan

Billboard Chris - Jennifer Strang — the deceased mom whose son murdered her and his step-brother and several school children — unfortunately never learned the lesson that it is damaging to affirm a delusion and to enable a mental health crisis.

Saying the quite hard part out loud...

Found a Youtube video in Hindi explaining how Indian citizens residing in Canada can claim the Canada Child Benefit. - Jamie Sarkonak

COVER-UP: Did Canada downplay foreign election interference? - Canada Info

Carney Intentionally Sabotaging US Trade ? - Hillier Investigates

The Ancients Decoded Reality - Chase Hughes

​He was living in a freezing car with $0, wait until you see him now...

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

