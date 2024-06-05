Playback speed
Tuesday Updates and Follow Ups from Clown World

Insanity is Unsustainable, until then we have...
Wayne
Jun 05, 2024
2
an epidemic of foreign meddling
off the chain corruption
Medical Collusion with millions dead
Delusional Medical officer in Canada
Scott Ritter Update
Ukraine Vs St Petersburg a tale of 2 Summits
and more...

On Wednesday 06/05/2024 at 6:00 Pm Central: The Effects of Canada’s Political Obsession with Murder

Tuesday Resources:

Image

https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2024/press-release-2024

https://twitter.com/LichTamara/status/1798001076349677805

