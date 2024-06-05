Tuesday Updates and Follow Ups from Clown World

an epidemic of foreign meddling
off the chain corruption
Medical Collusion with millions dead
Delusional Medical officer in Canada
Scott Ritter Update
Ukraine Vs St Petersburg a tale of 2 Summits
and more...
On Wednesday 06/05/2024 at 6:00 Pm Central: The Effects of Canada’s Political Obsession with Murder
Tuesday Resources:
On the agenda for this year - pay particular attention to AI, Climate, and the "Future of Warfare": https://twitter.com/DanFourTruth/status/1797235740092297370
https://www.bilderbergmeetings.org/meetings/meeting-2024/press-release-2024
https://twitter.com/LichTamara/status/1798001076349677805
Some MPs helping foreign actors meddle in Canadian politics, report says: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IXcQjvKKG00
Canada foreign interference: Freeland mum on why MPs not named in NSICOP report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wd4rledNXgQ
Eva Chipiuk, BSc, LLB, LLM: https://twitter.com/echipiuk/status/1797778443129729109
#BREAKING: The Auditor General says her report highlights finding of massive fraud, corruption and conflict of interest: https://twitter.com/govt_corrupt/status/1798053387080224830
Blaming conspiracy theorists for govt accountability - Priceless! https://twitter.com/govt_corrupt/status/1797431680451371455
Why Canadians are losing patience with public servants: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pot0xrm0Ia0
This is from 1991. Is Dr Anthony Fauci the most prolific Serial Killer in Human history? https://twitter.com/WhatsUpCanadian/status/1745666845300985959
Facebook is in BIG TROUBLE. It has just been discovered that the Facebook Covid vaccine Fat-Checkers are funded by vaccine companies 💉☠️ https://twitter.com/toobaffled/status/1797980738878673367
Study Links Covid Vaccines to Excess Deaths: https://x.com/i/trending/1797902153933087113
COVID Was a Hospital Holocaust, and the Ventilators Are the New Gas Chambers: https://twitter.com/toobaffled/status/1797953644891131990
BREAKING NEWS: New President of Canadian Medical Association Joss Reimer: https://twitter.com/MakisMD/status/1797728212178604280
“COVID-zilla” a children’s game on Alberta Health Services website. This needs to go: https://twitter.com/SNewmanPodcast/status/1798025724332515549
Why is the WHO allowed to threaten Member States into giving up sovereignty?: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/cp/145298270
Discussing the IHR Amendments: https://jamesroguski.substack.com/p/discussing-the-ihr-amendments
Harris at Swiss summit. Elensky big performance goes bust. Maybe Biden starts WW3. Clooney backs off: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcaNApImI74&t=1643s
Edmonton Mayor's Economic Gang Exposed: https://twitter.com/BezirganMocha/status/1796722675672555869
Neil Oliver: ‘…it’s going to get ugly!’: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5uwFK4NZys
Tuesday Updates and Follow Ups from Clown World