Let me tell you a little story about a Canadian ‘problem child’ who had the idea and the guts to invite as many of the worlds actual leading experts as he could to give testimony against the bio-weapons program being forced on people world wide. This series was the very beginning of something much much bigger. From the foundations of the CCCA to the World Council For Health, this series made impacts.

Many of these folks are household names today, however, many of these particular testimonies are very hard to find. My platforms and channels have repeatedly been removed from public access almost as soon as they were published. The Canadian problem child was me. I’m still here, and those testimonies are too.

These interviews are still a ‘problem’ for the Medical Mafia State

The series was called Doctor Talks, it started in April 2021

#1 - Doctor Byram Bridle Dr Byram Bridle, an Associate Professor of Viral Immunology at the University of Guelph Ontario gave his testimony on emerging safety data that is worth talking about revolving around inoculations, masking and physical distancing

#2 - Paul E. Alexander, PhD. Paul E. Alexander received his bachelor’s degree in epidemiology from McMaster University in Hamilton, Ontario, a master’s degree from Oxford University, and a PhD from McMaster University’s Department of Health Research Methods, Evidence, and Impact.

#3 - Dr Howard Tenenbaum Dr Howard Tenenbaum is a Professor of Periodontology, Faculty of Dentistry, Professor of Laboratory Medicine and Pathobiology, Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto

#4 - Dr Harvey Risch discusses the incorrect focus toward outpatient treatment, lockdowns, immunity and herd immunity.

#5 - Dr Ira Bernstein Dr Bernstein's contribution is specific to early outpatient care with re-purposed already existing medications as per Dr. Peter McCullough and many other US experts.

#6 - Linda M. Rapson MD, CAFCI Assistant Professor, DFCM, University of Toronto, Affiliate Scientist, Toronto, Rehabilitation Institute, Medical Director, Rapson Pain and Acupuncture Clinic. For many years she has been advising mainly chronic pain patients to take nutritional supplements that will protect them now from COVID. She started testing vitamin D blood levels in 2004 and has followed the scientific literature on it for that long.

#7 - Dr Bonnie A Mallard, PhD. Immuno-Genetics, Department of Pathobiology. BSc, MSc (Quantitative Genetics and Immunology), and PhD (Immunogenetics)

Dr. Mallard is Professor of Immunogenetics, Dept Pathobiology, at the University of Guelph. Her area of expertise: Genetic and Genomic Regulation of Immune Response and Resistance to Infectious Disease. Dr. Mallard’s faculty awards include: Pzifer Award for Research Excellence, the World Dairy Expo Dairy Herd Management Innovation Award for Immunity+/High Immune Response Technology, the Zoetis Research Award for work in immunogenetics and the University of Guelph 30 Years of Service recognition. In 2017, Professor Mallard won the prestigious Canada’s Governor General’s Award for Innovation in recognition of the High Immune Response technology.

#8 - Dr Peter McCullough, Cardiologist & Professor of Medicine at Texas A & M

Dr McCullough is an internist, cardiologist, epidemiologist, and Professor of

Medicine at Texas A & M College of Medicine, Dallas, TX USA. Since the outset of the

pandemic, Dr. McCullough has been a leader in the medical response to the COVID-19 disaster and has published “Pathophysiological Basis and Rationale for Early Outpatient Treatment of SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Infection” the first synthesis of sequenced multi-drug treatment of ambulatory patients infected with SARS-CoV-2 in the American Journal of Medicine and subsequently updated in Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine. He has 40 peer-reviewed publications on the infection and has commented extensively on the medical response to the COVID-19 crisis. On November 19, 2020, Dr. McCullough testified in the US Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and throughout 2021 in the Texas Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, Colorado General Assembly, and New Hampshire Senate concerning many aspects of the pandemic response.

#9 - Dr Roger Hodkinson described the Covid Crisis in 2021 as “the greatest hoax ever perpetuated on an unsuspecting public in the history of the world”

#10 - Dr Byram Bridle Returns Associate Professor of viral immunology at the University of Guelph returns for a very highly anticipated response and a critical, live saving update. There are few people in a position to speak to the current events or the potential for damage like Dr Bridle.

#11 - Dr Julie Ponesse, PhD. Department of Philosophy, her most important areas of specialization are health care ethics, ethical theory including Moral Psychology and Ancient Philosophy, a M.A. in Bioethics from UofT and more. She has published in Bioethics, worked in the clinical setting (e.g. sitting on research ethics boards), and regularly teach courses in Applied Ethics, inc. Health Care Ethics

#12 - Michele Smith: Trauma Practitioner - Advanced Trauma Practitioner, Graduate Certification at the Master's level in Complex Trauma. Level One Certified Trauma Practitioner, ​Advanced Certified Trauma Practitioner, ​Graduate Certification in Complex Trauma (Masters Level) Justice Institute of B.C. Certified Trauma and Resilience Trainer, Graduate studies in Pastoral Care and Counselling

#13 - Dr Francis Christian - Fellow of The Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh - FRCSEd and a Fellow of The Royal College of Surgeons of Canada - FRCSC. Clinical Professor of Surgery in the University of Saskatchewan, Director of Quality Improvement and Patient Safety and Director of The Surgical Humanities Program. He was also Editor of the Journal of The Surgical Humanities.

#14 - Panel 1 of 3: Doctors Talking Variants About the show, we start with variants, and a couple of other subjects the msm wont touch.

#15 - DoctorTalks Panel 2: Treatment with Dr Bernstein, Dr Risch & Dr Alexander

#16 - Panel 3 of 3: Top Canadian Doctors Talking Vaccines

#17 - We can talk COVID, but we NEED to talk about erosion of rights

#18 - Dr Mark Trozzi is an E.R specialist with more than 2 decades of active experience

#19 - Dr Patrick Phillips "I knew I needed to speak out, no matter what the College does to my license" - Dr Patrick Phillips

#20 - Dr Amandha Dawn Vollmer Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine from the Canadian College of Naturopathic Medicine in Toronto and a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Biotechnology from the University of Lethbridge. She is a professional Eclectic Holistic Health Practitioner, helping people to prevent disease and heal naturally for over 15 years. She is trained in multiple modalities including Applied Kinesiology, IV Therapy, Reiki, and focuses on wildcrafting, blending and extracting botanical medicine from the fields or her own garden.

#21 - Dr Lana Nicoll A Doctor of Chiropractic, Certified Personal trainer and Wellness Coach. She's been studying natural health for over 20 years, specialized in pediatric, pregnancy and family care while in her private practice in California for 12 years.

#22 - Dr Kat Lindley Dr Katarina Lindley, a family doctor and owner of direct primary care practice in Texas. Doctor Lindley is involved with many medical organizations, including the American Academy of Physicians and Surgeons, Texas Osteopathic Medical AssociationD.O. FACOFP, is a board-certified family physician in Texas

#23 - Dr Jane Ruby Dr. Jane Ruby is a medical professional and pharmaceutical drug development expert with 20+ years of experience in dealing with the FDA and the EMA. Most recently she has served as a Sr Advisor to the 2018 Stewart for U.S.Senate campaign, and as an Associate Producer of newly released movie, “Hoaxed: The Media’s War on Truth.”

#24 - Dr Chris Shoemaker A licensed Comprehensive Physician in Ontario and member of the College of Family Physicians of Canada (CCFP) with 45 years of service in both Ontario and British Columbia. More recently in 2020 through 2022 he worked in direct patient care at the West Ottawa Covid Care Clinic, and was part of the Eastern Ontario Response Team to Covid-19. Based on studies out of Britain in Jan 2021 – May 2022, he describes a one in 3 Billion event and has declared the need to ‘Save the Children – End the Vaxx’.

It would be impossible to watch even a few of these and still accept the “Safe and Effective” narrative. Not then, certainly not now.

Since this began there have been many more to bravely come forward, their work was not for the feint of heart. I sincerely hope my efforts to bring you this information helps, even if only one person but any it may reach.

This was the single most important body of work in my career as a journalist, and perhaps even of my life. I am Blessed.