Unhinged Politics & Consequences

If that is true and we follow the science, then the hostile invasion of our nation is not an accident, it’s not happenstance, it’s science.

What comes afterward is called consequences, you know ... the other old quote” FAFO.”

I’m afraid that’s the season we are in. People tend to stupidly believe that Islamists only hate Jews. That is a suicidal and categorically incorrect conclusion. It’s Christmas, and that means targets of opportunity.

Yes, our politicians have set us up for seasons of Chaos and carnage, not Christmas.

Buckle up.

Sources, resources and links:

SHOCKING CBC BIAS: They Attacked GLENN BECK For Helping A Canadian! - Radio Baloney

Naheed Nenshi embodies everything that is wrong in Canada. Oh man, Naheed Nenshi just mentioned the "supremacy of the courts" like it’s some sacred constitutional principle that trumps everything. Stay in school, Naheed. - Marty up North

Bill C-2. Bill C-8. Bill C-9

3 security bills that strip Canadians of their rights. Your Charter is being deleted line by line - Marc Nixon



C-2 = Mass surveillance & border control

C-8 = Gov’t power over the internet

C-9 = Speech & protest censorship

Bill C-3 extends citizenship to foreigners born abroad who have never set foot in Canada. - Dominion Society. These must be the “Canadians” (using the term loosely) that Carney swears to “protect.”

Peter Shurman on Canada’s Collapse and What Comes Next - The LeDrew Three Minute Interview

The Disturbing Logic Of The Left | Melanie Phillips - John Anderson Media

NOW The Liberal Government Is Concerned With Canadians Safety? - Fight for Canada

FBI Foiled Massive Pro-Palestine Islamic Terror Attack in LA, California on NYE - Goldie Ghamari

PART 2: KHAN Tries to REMOVE CHRISTMAS, BUT WE WON! FULL BODY CHILLS - Britain Fights Back

Ex-Police Officer QUITS in disgust and reveals the shocking truth about two-tier policing in UK. - The Uncensored Patriots

The Crusades Were Right (The Lie You've Been Told) - The Alpha Path

Bulgaria's Government just quit and walked away - Steven Eugene Kuhn

It's time to stop being politically correct. - Goldie Ghamari

Is THIS Becoming NORMAL At Church?? - The Pathway to Heaven

