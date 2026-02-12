UNLEASH THE CEKIC!!! Tajana That is!

We has a last minute timing issue with Tajana so my emergency plan was to share the discussion I had with Shaun Newman over on the SNP podcast a few weeks back. It’s always different being a guest on someone else’s podcast and if anyone asks, I would have to say “I still don’t know how to do it right.” That said Shaun is someone I respect immensely and encourage folks to give him a follow.

Before we get started though…

.. a few thoughts and all my prayers for the victims and families in Tumbler Ridge who have become the most recent casualties of the radical Globalist social reengineering experiment. Make no mistake, this tragedy is the direct result of politicians and “p’diddies” hell bent on implementing SOGI across our country.

Politicians created this, again lives are lost, and they will seek any and all means to blame anything and everything they can to avoid looking at themselves, their anti human, anti reality agenda under SOGI 123 that scrambles and short circuits kids with dangerous drugs, programming and surgeries while criminalizing any who object, including families and parents!

It is purely evil that there is no political will to stop what their politics have unleashed.

From one extreme to another you never know what you’re going to get when you tune in here. Tuesday nights show with Kathleen was all about sanity, inspiration, learning tools, and remedy.

Tonight it’s all about the insanity, the delusions, the crime spree’s called Canada and liberal lunacy! For that we have to bring in Tajana Truthseeker 01011 for a lunatic shredding session.

Follow Tajana on Rumble and over on X

Buckle up... there will be giggles, snickers, triggers and at least one belly laugh because what else can we do but laugh at the unsustainable insanity we seem to be drowning in!

