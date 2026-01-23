UN/WEF Replaced by Trump New World Order?

The global power lines are defining themselves more clearly by the minute.

Is Carney’s globalist power play just smoke, mirrors, and narrative? Did President Trump just replace the WEF, UN, and Nato? Is it just clap back, political brinkmanship, sabre rattling or is it another series of psyops because “If we didn’t have these catastrophes, they would have to invent them?”

Tune in to find out and don’t forget to buckle up!

Everything we covered tonight:

Someone Designed This Experience - Here's How - Chase Hughes

Davos 2026 is the most epic WEF meeting - Tajana Cekic

Spectacle at Davos - The LaRouche Organization

BlackRock and WEF boss Larry Fink CONFRONTED in Davos - Rebel News

Davos wasn’t offended by Trump .It was exposed. - Steven Eugene Kuhn

Trump and Carney trade shots in competing speeches at Davos. - Brian Lilley

Carney responds to Trump's comments: 'Canada doesn't live because of the U.S.' - City News

GET READY For The Mass Layoffs in Canada In 2026 - Matt Cart

Are Alberta separatists inadvertently helping Trump? - City News

Chinese ambassador urges quick action to deepen ties - The Canadian Press

The Two Faces of Mark Carney - Fight for Canada

Canadian PM is ‘playing with FIRE’ and ‘taunting’ Trump: China expert - Fox Business

"Economic Disaster", JPMorgan CEO Dimon on Trump's Pressure on Fed, Credit Card Caps | AF1G - DRM News

Trump's Secretary Of Commerce Leaves Everybody Speechless At Davos. - Tech Chasm

It’s OVER—Trump Pressure Shatters Carney’s Globalist Plan - The Elev8 Podcast

Trump launches ‘Board of Peace’ with some world leaders, Canada absent - Global News

Crowd Gets Eerily Silent as Rubio Tells Global Elites the Ugly Truth - The Rubin Report

Neil Oliver: ‘…they’ve gone TOO far!’ - Neil Oliver

"Canada is Leading the Pack” — The Banality of Evil | Douglas Murray - Jordan B Peterson Clips

❌ Stop Defending Yourself: Do THIS Instead - Chase Hughes

