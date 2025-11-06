Watch Party and Breakdown:

What an appropriate watch party for tonight given the day I wasn’t expecting! Especially the part about Cult recruiters. Don’t worry I didn’t take the bait lol.

That said, I hope you all get to pick up a few points from tonights watch and discussions. (For the haters, don’t mistake my silence for fear or ignorance it’s a fools bet.)

Buckle up!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Sources, resources and links:

Find your peeps. Barter your stuff and skills - Barter it

Liberals & NDP Pass Bill C-3. 2nd-Generation Not Born in Canada Can Now Give Citizenship to Their Kids

Canada in the 90’s: - Christy4Change

Joe Rogan Experience #2278 - Chase Hughes - PowerfulJRE

8 MEMORIES You’ll Only Understand If You Grew Up in 60s Canada - Retro Canada

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti