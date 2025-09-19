The World On Mute with Lisa Miron

Catching up with Lawyer Lisa. If you are not familiar with Lawyer Lisa, you are missing out on a brilliant, fierce, and committed warrior for whats right, including freedom. Lisa may have started fighting in the courts and against covid but now she fights for Canada and humanity… a force of nature.

Get Lisa’s free course! GLOBALISM IN OUR MIDST

Buy more than one, give a friend on, donate one to the library, ask for reviews!

Buy Lisa's Book "World On Mute"

Follow Lisa on Substack: https://substack.com/@lawyerlisa

Share Wayne’s Substack

I wanted to send everyone off with a little motivation

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

X (Twitter

Facebook

Instagram

Telegram

Wimkin

Librti