Why Climate Scams Are Ending

We should be celebrating right? Think again.

Yes, the Climate scam is being exposed and is dying on the vine, at least everywhere but Canada ... but what comes next, might be worse.

Buckle up folks, it’s going to get a little unnerving tonight. Along with the regular smorgasbord of corruption there will be a little look at what might be on deck next from the swamp creatures who seek to rid the world of us all and rule over the ashes of whatever is left.

Sources resources and links:

This is UNREAL - Carl Vernon

CBC is Pure Propaganda - BlendrNews

Terrorist Group SWARMS Parliament Hill—CBC Goes SILENT - The Elev8 Podcast

R.C.M.P. : WEF.. - Common Sense Carl

Brookfield Admits Carney Cashes In - Michael Barrett

Guilbeault REFUSES to answer ONE QUESTION about why Carney won't back a West Coast pipeline - Juno News

The Globalization AGENDA - Forgotten History - Forgotten History

A recent Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom report “Manufacturing Consent: - Dr Leslyn Lewis

Download the Report .pdf:

Manufacturing Consent Final 870KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Canada's Government is Running PSYOPS on Citizens - Blendr News

The MKUltra Program Was Even Worse Than You Think - Shawn Ryan Clips

Victor Davis Hanson: AI Is Challenging ‘Climate Change Orthodoxy’ - The Daily Signal

GRAVE warnings issued after AI carries out first large-scale cyberattack - Fox News Clips

‘Covered in blood’: China creates robot wolves to fight alongside their soldiers - Sky News Australia

THREE Ways People Are Becoming Very Strange - 411 Outdoors LLC

The 1972 Summit Series | When Canada Fought for Hockey Pride - The Classical Canada

Stompin' Tom Connors - The Hockey Song - hibou

