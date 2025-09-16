With The World At A Tipping Point,

The gaslighting in Canada is 'over the top.'

State media actually expects you to believe Carney government has decade-high approval rating, Ipsos poll shows The "mercenaries in media" only recognize the victimhood of the left or the dangerous far right. They only have two classes of Canadians. You can be 'left' if you parrot every evil word or idea, if not you will be relegated to the trash heap of far right.

In fact the CBC actually tried to blame Charlie for what happened to him, the blatant lies, spin, and justification in this clip is revolting: Charlie Kirk shooting: Why kill him? | About That which tells us they are in lockstep again with US Democrats.

What we are truly dealing with in Canada is an unabated agenda of DARK WOKE: The Ideology That Hijacked a Generation

I’m just a guy with unpopular opinions but I can’t help notice the difference between the Canadian alt news and the US alt news. First up Charlie Kirk Suspect FOUND—Leftist Media IMMEDIATELY LIE About It! at Elev8 podcast versus US Benny Johnson when covering the same story: Trump, Kash and Bongino Announce New Evidence Of ‘Plot’ in Leftist Groups to Kill Charlie Kirk,

I’m convinced that if anyone is successful in the Alt news realm in Canada, I’m convinced the government wants them there. They censor themselves just right, they don’t touch the hard stuff and generally believe they serve Canadians. Do they? or is it like a sugar snack instead of meat and potatoes? I like these people. I think they believe themselves to be uncontrolled… but substance is extinct and it perpetuates the charade of plausibility the syndicate posing as Govt requires. Meaning they are not sold out, but still controlled.

Here is some substance, some meat and potatoes if you will… Charlie Kirk’s Death Exposed the Biggest Scam in History You may want to go back a few times for that one.

They want Civil war so bad even BEING a Christian is deemed 'divisive,' which leaves me giving up on Canada. A post from my friend William succinctly explains why we cant give them what they want… as tempting as it may feel. Read the thread…

If we can't even find Christian ideas as an acceptable common ground this country is doomed. It tells me there is no freedom movement if there is no freedom to even be a Christian in Canada.

It’s literally why we have Antifa running around uncontrolled, and protected in our streets while 593 Christian churches have been burned down. THEY ARE A GOVERNMENT PROGRAM! Most Canadians think they are as real as Bigfoot and have no understanding of who or what they are and history is repeating itself because people don’t understand Antifa in America: The Truth Behind the Mask.

The real truth? If not for my faith and Christian teachings, the way I'm feeling...I'm afraid I would be an extremely dangerous radical looking for nothing more than the opportunity to smite evil.

The choice is ours to make, but Charlie would not approve. Like her or not, Tulsi Gabbard understands this, This Is The Most Emotional Speech That Tulsi Gabbard Ever Made and even FOX news understands what Christianity means to some of us.

So what would Charlie say? I have two clips, one is a live recording of what AI thinks as aired by Trish Regan and it is beautiful, and one that Charlie would actually support.

In review, the best think I have to offer in this publication is THIS Pledge from Chase Hughes that Could END the Chaos.

