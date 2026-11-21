We have to remember, All of this is being done to the world ON PURPOSE in order to bring about centralized new systems that facilitate global technocratic control.

None of this is real, it’s all being manufactured. Manufactured and unnecessary, the costs are real. None of us on earth want this, the globalists, you know the “powers that ought not be” sure are bent on having it regardless of what humanity wants. Hence the dream of AI technocratic control. No matter what anyone says or does it seems more and more inevitable.

I don’t profess to know which crazy is going to come next, or first, or even at all but I do know what they all function on, it’s catastrophe.

I also know innocent people will pay the price. As I said yesterday, I’m not doing this to create or stoke fear, only to study the crazy so we can be less blindsided.

Buckle up!

Share Wayne’s Substack

Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

Switch With Wayne

A real person from our team is waiting to help get your family out of the kill box!

How Grocery Stores Harvest Your Data:

Sources:

The Canadian Press - China's growth a model for Canada: Carney

CTV News - Global tech outages raise questions about vulnerabilities in digital infrastructure

CTV News - Public urged to back up files

Coffe Report - 🚨 BREAKING: EUROPEAN COMMISSION HIT BY CYBERATTACK

Alec - The 48-hour ransom countdown targeting Visa, Mastercard and JPMorgan Chase has just ended. Massive hack - Visa, Mastercard, JPMorgan leaks:

Finance Bureau - AI Hackers Are Coming for EVERYTHING The AI cyber arms race, defenders vs attackers:

Anthropic AI agents ran a spy campaign:

Daniel O’Connor - They *want* you to think "Rogue AI" is a thing (it isn't). They've been grooming you to believe that. It gives them carte blanche to unleash the beast. This whole fiasco of outages etc could well be a late stage in that grooming process.

Benny Johnson - JD Vance Says The American Government is Preparing For ‘The Worst’ | Fox News Viewers PANIC…

Glenn Beck - Three major stories happened in the last few days that nobody has put into the same picture… and if you line them up, they all point straight toward digital ID. How facial ID could become your single key:

dejanira - The DIRTY secret behind Agenda 2021 Agenda 2021 is what we now know as Agenda 2030.

Outside The Order - Dark Days Are Coming When AI Takes the Job:

Truth B Told Clips - Humanity Isn't Ready for What's Coming... How much change is coming in the next decade?:

DeCode - CHINA Just Shocked The World AGAIN — And This Time It’s Already Here China’s 300,000-Drone Farm Air Force:

Share Wayne’s Substack

The Diary Of A CEO Clips - War Expert WARNS: "2027 Will Be Devastating" We’re living through the eight most dangerous weeks, three firebreaks to prevent escalation:

The Diary Of A CEO Clips - The REAL Reason World War 3 Is Getting Closer

WION - Germany's Super Missiles Raise Alarm in France | Nuclear War Fears Grow | Top Videos

TEER - World War 3 | Full AI Movie

Causality - The World After World War III | Sci-Fi Short Film

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don’t boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Spotify:

Rumble

Facebook

Instagram

Wimkin

Odysee