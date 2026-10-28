WTF Canada???

That’s Canada’s death rattle.

Did you miss me?

If you said yes you may change your mind as I ‘warm’ things up again with the things again. I have much to sift through, a lot that most don’t, won’t, or can’t, see and talk about. When politicians act like cartels:

On tap will be some antics, corruption, and collusion, all the usual stuff, some crime and a bit of a health check on Carneys EU ‘girlfriend’ and more. (of course, there is always more) Why vote harder won’t fix fifty years of corruption:

You know business as usual, we will see how far we get tonight, there is no end in sight. Especially if you’re Canadian. Buckle up!

Don’t poison your pantry, get out of the Kill Boxes!

Here are at least 7 reasons to learn a few new habits;

Clever Prep - These 7 Grocery Stores Are Losing Millions of Customers to Competitors

When I say get out of the “kill box” my followers know I’m not just referring to the “Big Box Store” Cartels but also the Supply Chain Management systems owned by the same cartels. They sell you toxic waste in almost every product and very little value while being controlled by those same cartels and management systems.

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A real person from our team is waiting to help you get to the solutions you need!

Why River Bend beef beats restaurant steak:

Sources:

Chrystia Freeland gets brutally RATIO’D on X over her book:

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The Money Professor - Every Money Laundering Technique, Explained From the Inside

Why Canadian counter-tariffs won’t dent the US economy:

Canada Info - $100M A WEEK: Economist warns Canada’s US counter-tariffs are self-inflicted damage Wikipedia - Ahmed Hussen

Angry Mortgage Podcast - Losses Mounting In Private Mortgages

Private mortgage shock: 18% in 90-day default:

Dante Rossi - 🚨The Cloward-Piven strategy of overwhelming the system is in full swing

How the Cloward-Piven Strategy Explains Mark Carney’s Agenda:

Odessa Orlewicz - Mark Carney To Import The EU's Mass Immigration Nightmare To Canada. Another Conspiracy Theory No Longer A Theory

Canada’s UN pledge: 30,000 Refugees Next Year:

How ‘Young Global Leaders’ Fit the New World Order:

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John Bolton - Mark Carney - A Very Stupid Man

What’s Up Canada? Back Again - https://x.com/WhatsUp_Canada

Slangin’ the Bizkit Podcast - Preparing For Civil War in Canada

The Four Pillars, How to Prepare Locally:

Wide Awake Free Radio - 2040 - Policy Horizons Canada Says

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

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