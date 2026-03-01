You won’t Believe what they’ve done

The stuff of nightmares and conspiracy theories seems to have come true, it’s worse than anyone could dream. We prayed for it to not be true, there may be no way to stop it. It was premeditated, it’s beyond evil and it was done for profit and we’ve seen hundreds of people involved get rich... and get away with it.

Humanity may literally on the line... I’m speaking about the bio-weapon warfare they waged on innocent and unsuspecting societies world wide. It’s beyond evil

I don’t know how we move forward from here knowing the damage, and body counts will only continue to rise as we watch them trying to do it again because they got away with it the first time. I don’t know how we fix it, or deal with it, first we have to find a way to stop it.

Pray, hug your loved ones and buckle up, this one might hurt... I’ll start off easy and we’ll work into it tonight

Everything we covered:

I’m a lover of analogies combined with a bit of a cynical sense of humour and sometimes throw a chuckle into the beginning of the show so I found a few that made me chuckle;

Crypto Explained… - Tansu Yegen

also, did you know there are more realtors in Toronto than soldiers in service? - RTNToronto

Ivano Defazio - USA is not our enemy....Making the USA our enemy will destroy our economy and our citizens....The true enemy is our bad government, policies and bad beaucracy

Ryan Gerritsen - The greatest threat to Canadians has always been our very own Government.

Dane E - This is War on Canadians Citizens it’s a decade of Warfare

WEF GLOBALISTS are guiding the world to invade Canada

Moose on the Loose - Conservatives BLOW OUT Liberals in Quebec By-Election + BROTHER of Tumbler Ridge Monster ARRESTED

SecondStreet.org - Imagine a sold-out CFL stadium. Now imagine every single person in those seats is gone.

Wide Awake Media - Investigative journalist Whitney Webb: "One of the main reasons for this coordinated global push to develop digital IDs is because it's deemed essential to... Agenda 2030."

WTF is wrong with these people?!?!?!?!

Carl Vernon Talks - He is DESPERATE for you to get this

Bridgett Fertig - Google is a VACCINE COMPANY?!

healthb0t - Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla says COVID was just a rehearsal.

GENXFORFREEDOM - Rep Nancy Mace may have just single-handedly sent them all to Gitmo

Carl Vernon Talks - They just ADMITTED it!

Nicolas Hulscher, MPH - Declassified CIA documents reveal plans from 1952 to control behavior (induce depression, anxiety, lethargy) through chemicals covertly delivered via vaccinations, food, and water.

Wide Awake Media - Christine Anderson: Covid Was An Obedience Test

What’s going on in Europe is not like Canada.

redpillbot - Absolutely massive farmers protest in Spain against the climate scam and Agenda 2030

Michael Heaver - Australia’s Growing Revolution Triggers MELTDOWN

Asmongold Clips - Something insane happened in France..

Michael Heaver - UK's Biggest Revolt Now LEADING Worldwide

Bakes on Things - Feeling Like Canada Is Slipping Away? You Need to Hear This

Big Brain Explains - Why Gen X Raises Their Kids Nothing Like Millennials (Psychology Explains)

Brad Dison - If I Were the Devil by Paul Harvey - Original 1965 Broadcast

David Icke and Ikonic - Documentary Trailer - The Epstein Files Are Not Even Close to The Full Picture | David Icke Documentary

Full Documentary: Rituals of the Elites

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

