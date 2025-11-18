You've Heard it Here for Years.

In a time of corruption, telling the truth is a revolutionary act. This documentary was out for a limited 3 day viewing, it has since expired on it’s original platform but is available here.

Academy Award nominee Liam Neeson narrates this powerful investigation into how pharmaceutical giants systematically captured governments and deceived families worldwide.

Featuring whistleblower authors and attorneys Kent Heckenlively and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., this documentary spans 80 years of deception and betrayal.

Directed by Michael Mazzola

Music by Five Times August

For more information: plagueofcorruption.film

Buckle up...

Original source:

