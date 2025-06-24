I'm Back, in my Front Row Seat to WWIII

My first show back from a maintenance break will get me in trouble. Why? For discussing things others won't, why WWIII is a certainty.

History repeating is not a good thing. Long time viewers here already understand that WWIII started some time ago. Our very own leaders have waged unrestricted warfare on our unsuspecting societies (and nations) for years but now... we are entering the 'Hot War" stages.

Share Wayne’s Substack

Tonight we'll be digging up some bones of why we the people will have no choice, why "like it or not" we are going to live in the time of WWIII. Why we have ZERO say in that or any other matter.

Switch With Wayne 2:00 Pm Est Sunday Hangout Link:

RSVP for Sunday Hangout

Into the swamp we go now. We can’t make '‘big picture’ sense of todays events without historical context. Nothing is as simple as it seems, or as simple as it is sold as by MSM or Governments, especially when it comes to middle east conflicts. Much of the western ailments are literally self created issues just coming home to roost… like Iran. How many folks know Iran’s back story? Persia before Khomeini - The history of Iran in 15 minutes

The hatred for the west isn’t accidental, they used to be more like us than people want to admit even if they know the truth. Iran, formerly known as Persia is just one example. Today’s terrorism was basically born there, thanks to western deep state interventions and endless regime changes for profit. Just a few months ago when we explored the work of Kermit Roosevelt Jr as a warning of what was inevitable? It wasn’t just speculation, its “wash, rinse, repeat” of How the Deep State really works

The pattern has been repurposed so often that world leaders now just copy and paste the rhetoric they need to justify the actions they desire to get what they desire… every damn time.

Case in point:

Share Wayne’s Substack

Which begs the question, Has Canada's Prime Minister gone insane? When ex Muslims are asking that question, Canadians should be paying attention. Because we are not paying attention or in many cases just don’t care that we will continue to be a ‘safe haven and sanctuary’ for the worst people on earth like the IRGC who are running for Canada and the Liberals are rolling out the red caret.

For those who don’t care this British Professor STUNS Entire Muslim Crowd With Haunting Statistics About Islam.

The warnings have mostly fallen on deaf ears, what comes next will be horrific to the future victims. It will be unfathomable to those who didn’t care soon enough, but that … is exactly what our very own treasonous syndicates masquerading as governments wanted, and are delivering. The next crusades are being delivered to your home town.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- Don't boycott, permanently defund the “Deep State.” If you are tired of poisoning your family and funding your own destruction, hit the Cabal where it hurts:

Switch With Wayne

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/