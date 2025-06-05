Disturbing Things Canadians Likely Won’t Hear About

We are in dark and immoral times indeed. Tonights show will be disturbing to say the least, maybe even horrific. Knowing this is happening should be horrifying.

All the while, the MSM plays games and evil runs rampant. One of the points I make regularly is the symbiotic nature of propaganda and censorship. When the propaganda jacks up, so does the censorship and the establishment in Canada is MORTIFIED of us communicating. Finally even becoming clear to those in MSM, when the headline reads INTERNET CONTROL: Trudeau's censorship czar retakes the helm you know they are finally seeing the other shoe drop. Funnily enough, it’s not Carney BORDER BILL which is absolutely INSANE that spooks them. Carney’s new plan to open all your mail certainly shows how scared they are of us.

So what happens when radical leftism starts mating with radical Islamism? 'The Intifada' is finally here, and you should be very worried!

Then what happens when this hybrid of ideological subversion captures higher education and starts mating with the mercenaries in MSM? That’s what we get in this next clip. A democrat historian Timothy Snyder who parachuted into U of T is training Canadian youth that Trump is Hitler. Don’t believe me? Try sitting through this CBC masterpiece of gaslighting titled: Recognizing the signs of fascism today

Save your money and your children by NOT sending them to U of T.

If after what we’ve seen so far you said nothing good happens I think your sentiment might be unanimous. But we haven’t even gotten to the really sick and twisted part of the show.

I wanted to gently work everyone into the next story because knowing all of this will make it less surprising to hear about something so sinister, evil, and unfathomable yet something that is happening and they prey on women. Sleeping with the Enemy: A W5 investigation

When all of this lights you up like throwing gas on a fire, and you are seething inside, remember one thing.

According to Pierre Elliot Trudeau we have the right to revolution.

