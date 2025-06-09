Wayne’s Substack

Wayne's Substack

Special Report: 'WHO’S IN CONTROL? The Truth About the World Health Organization

While the world is distracted… The WHO is plotting something historic — and deadly quiet.
Wayne
Jun 09, 2025
A treaty designed to override national laws, erase your rights, and hand global control to unelected elites — all in the name of “public health.”

💣 James Roguski joins us
💣 Whistleblowers are speaking out
💣 The truth is coming to light

📢 You won’t see this on mainstream media.
📢 You won’t hear this from your government.
But you WILL hear it here.

🛤️ Freedom Train International is rolling.
Be there when the whistle blows.

