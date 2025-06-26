War On! War Off! War On! War Off! ????

After more than 2,000 years you'd think people would be tired of this game. I can't speak for anyone else but I for one want off of this train!

All war does is make the rich richer, and the poor deader. The games continue so we will chew on some more of t tonight. Wash Rinse Repeat

Replace us he has indeed! With whom? Potentially a lot of people with the potential of facilitating sleeper cell attacks in retaliation from Iran after the U.S. strike on their nuclear facilities. a striking message by prophetic voice Joseph Z, he gave viewers a sobering word

People with no respect for our culture, law or civilians?

Meanwhile, the President of the United States of America, Donald J. Trump is out there dropping F' bombs of truth... and literal bombs when addressing both Israel and Iran. In fact, Netanyahu is the biggest obstacle to regional peace says Erdogan at OIC meeting

I referenced two different segments (7:20-17:45 and 17:48-35:00) of a recent interview between Candice Owens and Ian Carroll, the whole interview was interesting but both of these segments were highly pertinent to todays show. In between we heard Ian’s Truth About Israel's War in Iran

It’s not news how Iran became what we see today, it was the life work of the CIA’s Kermit Roosevelt Jr with his work on the 1953 Iranian coup d'état

Ian also references the fact that Iran had no weapons of mass destruction, a statement corroborated by the IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi

Yet in Canada, the political appetite for Iran has been two faced, GOLDSTEIN: Trudeau talks out of both sides of his mouth on Iran. One month after Iran shot down an airliner, WATCH: Trudeau bows to Iranian regime after they murdered 57 Canadians and just days later Attending Rally Canadian Premier Mentions 'Regime Change' In Iran

At the end of the day, according to Rahim Mohamed Iran's attack on Israel was inevitable; Trudeau is on the wrong side of history and now we have Iranian IRGC TERROR LORDS Seek SAFE HAVEN in Canada — Liberals ROLL OUT RED CARPET

So, is it any wonder when we hear reports like Putin: Russia to support Iran in developing peaceful nuclear program?

MSM reports that Iran is about to collapse, If It Does, What's Next? Does it have anything to do with the Globalism agenda? 15 minute smart cities? Is the west complicit? Or are western nations just meddling “useful idiots” to implement the Scenario analyses to reach smart sustainability in Tehran

The question might be answered with a study on the Implementing The New Urban Agenda

If you grasp that, think about America keeping in mind President Trumps boisterous plans for AI and Golden Domes and then look at this September 12, 2022 Executive Order from Joe Biden… your blood will and should run cold in America.

What really is the plan??? I can’t say but I definitely think we are being led by distraction, by smoke, propaganda, bio weapon and mirrors leaving us very little actual concept of what is truly going on in the Shadow Governments of the world.

