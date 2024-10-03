Governments Running Fowl

in fact they are so far off the rails it’s akin to watching “bantam roosters” who keep puffing their chests, making a munch of noise and then running back to their corners to catch their breathe… and we get the popcorn.

Tonight will be about conflicts, war measures, transfers of power, Bantam Roosters, children and chickens. I don't expect that to make any sense but maybe we can translate some of the insanity, buckle up!

Sources, resources and links:

Canada needs to prepare as the risk of bank runs rises, warns report

Rutte declares Ukraine ‘top priority’ as he takes over as NATO head

Kat Kanada: @KatKanada_TM When they tell you "it's not happening," show them this.

Andy Lee @RealAndyLeeShow CSIS is fed up. Good.

Blacklock's Reporter @mindingottawa DOCUMENTS show @CSIS warned feds 163 times that Chinese agents were active, contradicting @JustinTrudeau claim as late as 2023

@AmazingZoltan HAPPENING NOW: Chrystia Freeland repeats her strange and unfounded claim that Pierre Poilievre receives foreign policy advice from Elon Musk and Tucker Carlson.

@NyaPfanner If you can’t put two and two together this is Chrystia Freeland running cover for her lineage.

Mark Carney warns net zero will mean ‘significant’ stranded property assets

@nationalpost - The 'task force' Mark Carney was hired to lead has no members but him

A self-coup, also called an autocoup

Ivor Cummins - FatEmperor: Please retweet so that people can grasp the basic rule - of how to deal with today's elite-funded feudal scam system:

The Vigilant Fox 🦊 @VigilantFox 10 Shocking Stories the Media Buried Today

@VigilantFox Tim Walz Crumbles as J.D. Vance Dominates VP Debate

Brian Lilley @brianlilley As Israel, Canada’s longstanding ally, was under attack...

WALZ "knucklehead." Iran 180 missile strike. Bibi wants to call PUTIN. Scholz wants to call Putin Alex Christoforou

York Regional Police set up two command posts amid escalating tensions in Middle East

@Bret_Sears 🚨 Of the 16 cities in the world with the highest % of foreign born populations, half of them are in Canada. 5 of the 6 highest are in Canada.

@mrsunshinebaby Canada is sending $10 MILLION to Lebanon for "humanitarian aid".

@randyhillier Wow! Another scary flu bug has been found in Germany- the Hamburg virus has arrived.

Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/c293/

Both of these links will do most of the work for you, they will populate the fields for you. follow the prompts, fill in the blanks and his send. You can do this as often as you like, in fact I encourage it. Turn it into paper mail, it is free to send letter mail to your elected officials.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

