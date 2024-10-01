Monday Madness

it's likely to be a disturbing ride. I'm grateful you are all used to it by now in fact I'm grateful it's why you are all here in the first place.
@stopc293comtee - Press Release: #StopC293 #ScrapC293
Canada: Stop a vague pandemic bill with a global agenda
Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293
@theblaze: Join us TOMORROW for our coverage of the VP Debate!
@TPostMillennial BREAKING: House Oversight confirms Tim Walz has "longstanding connections" with Chinese Communist Party
@KirkLubimov: Another church burned down in Canada.
@AllBiteNoBark88 BREAKING: So, while they slip us clips regarding "overpopulation" from WEF summits, they are really concerned about "underpopulation" caused by their GMO foods & bad Pharma. They planned a Replacement of Populations to bring numbers UP.
I Uncovered a Shocking UN Document That Proves We're Being Replaced
Here's the latest from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund... "A Logic For The Future: International Relations in the Age of Turbulence"
The White Rabbit Podcast - If you took the shots here is what you got
Blacklock's Reporter @mindingottawa DOCUMENTS contradict @BillBlair sworn testimony at #China inquiry, marking the 2nd time Blair's accounts of mishandling security warnings is proven unreliable:
Andy Lee @RealAndyLeeShow Let’s all just take a moment to digest the fact that our national spy agency obtained a warrant to plant surveillance bugs in one of the Liberal Party’s top fundraising favorite’s
PeterSweden @PeterSweden7 On the 1st of October all chickens in Britain must be registered with the state by law.
Regina Watteel @ReginaWatteel [VIDEO RELEASE] INVERTING REALITY: CANADA’S PANDEMIC “EXPERTS” EXPOSED: COVID-19 pandemic "experts" used mathematical modelling to invert reality and push false claims.
