Monday Madness

Views, news and analysis from all over clown world today folks, buckle up
Wayne
Oct 01, 2024
it's likely to be a disturbing ride. I'm grateful you are all used to it by now in fact I'm grateful it's why you are all here in the first place.

@stopc293comtee - Press Release: #StopC293 #ScrapC293

Image

Canada: Stop a vague pandemic bill with a global agenda

Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293

@theblaze: Join us TOMORROW for our coverage of the VP Debate!

@TPostMillennial BREAKING: House Oversight confirms Tim Walz has "longstanding connections" with Chinese Communist Party

@KirkLubimov: Another church burned down in Canada.

@AllBiteNoBark88 BREAKING: So, while they slip us clips regarding "overpopulation" from WEF summits, they are really concerned about "underpopulation" caused by their GMO foods & bad Pharma. They planned a Replacement of Populations to bring numbers UP.

I Uncovered a Shocking UN Document That Proves We're Being Replaced

Here's the latest from the Rockefeller Brothers Fund... "A Logic For The Future: International Relations in the Age of Turbulence"

The White Rabbit Podcast - If you took the shots here is what you got

Blacklock's Reporter @mindingottawa DOCUMENTS contradict @BillBlair sworn testimony at #China inquiry, marking the 2nd time Blair's accounts of mishandling security warnings is proven unreliable:

Andy Lee @RealAndyLeeShow Let’s all just take a moment to digest the fact that our national spy agency obtained a warrant to plant surveillance bugs in one of the Liberal Party’s top fundraising favorite’s

PeterSweden @PeterSweden7 On the 1st of October all chickens in Britain must be registered with the state by law.

Regina Watteel @ReginaWatteel [VIDEO RELEASE] INVERTING REALITY: CANADA’S PANDEMIC “EXPERTS” EXPOSED: COVID-19 pandemic "experts" used mathematical modelling to invert reality and push false claims.

Sherwin By Design

Wayne's Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we're here to tell people the truth because MSM wont."
Wayne
