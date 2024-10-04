Playback speed
Canadian Terror Rallies

A show and then a surprise 3.5 hours of bonus "Spaces" streams
Wayne
Oct 04, 2024
This was almost a record I think, and completely unplanned. The original plan was a short show and then I was committed to being a speaker on an X Space. Some folks in the chat suggested I carry the X event on my stream and keep going… so I did. Who knew it would be almost 5 hours!

Sources, resources & links:

Esme Vee (big dragon energy) @esme_saysno: RIGHTS DESTROYER-> Bill C293 'Pandemic Preparedness and Prevent

Brian Lilley questions Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw on terror rallies

Image

@TheChiefNerd Well well well…

Image

@BlendrNews 🇨🇦 Canada and the West Need to Stop Trading Freedom for "Safety"

@scoopercooper According to documents released by the federal foreign interference commission Thursday...

2 new foreign interference cases in Canada disclosed by CSIS

@cdnrefusenik BREAKING: The Speaker of the House ruled that all government business must stop until Trudeau's Liberals hand over documents related to the $300 million SDTC slush fund scandal to the RCMP.

TR6Guy @tr6_guy: 🇨🇦Bill 293 Space 2 or After Space.

PULLING THE PLUG ON LIBERALS: Why haven’t the NDP cued an election

Has Justin Trudeau Killed Free Speech In Canada?

”Soft On Crime” Canada Is Letting Criminals Get Away With Everything

Poilievre BREAKS House Rule, Stared Down Karina Gould Asking Her This

Tell Senators to vote NO on Bill C-293

https://oneclickpolitics.global.ssl.fastly.net/messages/edit?promo_id=23066

https://standforhealthfreedom.com/actions/c293/

Both of these links will do most of the work for you, they will populate the fields for you. follow the prompts, fill in the blanks and his send. You can do this as often as you like, in fact I encourage it. Turn it into paper mail, it is free to send letter mail to your elected officials.

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Politics #ScrapC293

