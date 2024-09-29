Playback speed
Ep 27: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

Like clockwork, we're back with our resident "financial whisperer" Bryce from New World Precious Metals.
Wayne
Sep 29, 2024
A day late on the Substack my apologies, I got blind sided by a flu bug. I'm going to have to start drinking for these shows lol. You may want to have a calming bevy of choice handy for some of what we might covered this Friday evening. Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

Bryce’s Magic Miro board of goodies and notes

About What's Up Canada:

