Ep 27: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce

A day late on the Substack my apologies, I got blind sided by a flu bug. I'm going to have to start drinking for these shows lol. You may want to have a calming bevy of choice handy for some of what we might covered this Friday evening. Tune in, bring a friend, share, subscribe! Let's do this!

Follow Bryce on X: https://x.com/BryceWadeBEO

Bryce’s Magic Miro board of goodies and notes

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals contact Bryce at:

Speak to New World Precious Metals

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and especially financial is more critical than ever before — you are deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Substack:

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0