From A-Z or rather Venezuela to Davos, ready or not, big changes are taking place. When the world couldn’t seem to get more chaotic, the unconventional things that are happening are like nothing we’ve ever seen before.

A whole new series of narratives and crisis are being born, created, manifested or invented... right before our eyes.

Buckle up!

The last 24 hrs in geopolitics - Horizon Geopolitical News

I have no idea of how factual or not this next random unconventional story is but it’s more believable than unbelievable: A 42-year-old mechanic escaped from a hospital in a state of panic. - Hul-z9p7n

Would you go to a hospital alone? I wouldn’t.

Canada: For Criminals, By Criminals - Blendr News

Canada EXPLODES As Food Bank Are Closing! MIGRANT ABUSE EXPOSED! - David Fraser

HERE IS IT: Liberals will re-introduce draconian censorship bill - Michelle Remple Garner

“It’ll be a cold day in Hell before I even consider betraying my constituents, and you should probably stop asking because I will certainly advertise it every time you try,” Anderson’s post on Monday said. - Conservative MP says Liberals ‘pulling out all the stops’ in floor-crossing offer - CTV News & The Dan Freeman Show: Conservative MP GOES OFF On Mark Carney For Trying To Get An UNELECTED Majority

While You Watched Venezuela, Trump Quietly Put Canada On Notice - Promethean Updates

Trump continues to threaten Greenland takeover as Carney meets with Danish PM - CTV News

UK and France agree to deploy forces to Ukraine in the event of a peace deal – as it happened - The Guardian

Marco Rubio Immediately SCHOOLS Kristen Welker - Red Short Politics

Can the 'Coalition of the Willing' bring an end to 4-year war in Ukraine? - Global News

Austria Leaves the EU? Trump and Kickl Rewrite History. - United Center

Chinese Dream Turns Nightmare: Citizens Rage After Xi's 14 Years Ravaging China - China Today

IRGC Militants Try Surrounding Revolution Protesters, Then Get LIT Up By Iranians! - SaharTV

BREAKING: Police In Iran JOIN Revolution - Iranians Take Over IRGC Bases - Tousi TV

IRAN RIOTS 101 - PART 2: Iranian explains EVERYTHING you need to know. - Goldie Ghamari

The Great Reset Is HERE... But it's NOT the One The Global Elites Planned! - Glenn Beck Clips

Thank you for being here!

