A Plan B Show

Bryce is away and I didn't have the usual buffet of insanity prepared so.... it's still going to be interesting stuff, but delivered differently.

Time Sensitive Call to Action!

Monday is another “Non Confidence Vote”

You probably don’t need 99 reasons to push for an election, but they are listed here, along with an easy letter action you can use to push the NDP to do what is right!

Hello, SpeakNow Canada community!

Sources, resources and links:

I decided to sprinkle a little random Canadiana into tonights show because well, why not? I Am Canadian Anthem ROTTIMAN31

Canada spends $1.4 Billion tax dollars on CBC, for what? They can make us laugh at Trudeau if nothing else This Hour has 22 Minutes rips on Justin Trudeau's Mar-a-Lago meeting regarding Trump's tariff threats to Canada. - govt.exe is corrupt @govt_corrupt

Remember in 1991 when US President George Bush Sr. proclaimed that a New World Order would be implemented via the United Nations? - Kris Eriksen 🇨🇦 @KEriksenV2

World Economic Forum "agenda contributor" Katharine Hayhoe: "We have never seen climate changing this quickly." Wide Awake Media @wideawake_media "We've never seen this much carbon going into the atmosphere, and—as a result—temperatures changing faster than humans have ever observed during our very short civilization."

The Rabbit Hole goes even DEEPER! UNN @UnityNewsNet King Charles Foundation partners with Arla and Nestle to provide Cravendale Milk and Shreddies for 'breakfast clubs'!!! Do you think the Royal Family and their children/grandchildren drink and eat this Bovaer processed garbage for their breakfasts!

Department of Education accused of weaponization against faith-based schools Fox News Grand Canyon University President Brian Mueller joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to discuss the Department of Education’s million dollar fine against the school, and recent claims it is targeting faith-based institutions.

BREAKING — the bank! Stephanie Kusie @StephanieKusie I just asked Trudeau’s Minister of Spending how bad the deficit will be. Minister Anand assured everyone saying, "we are engaged". Meanwhile, the PBO says the Liberals are blowing past their deficit target by $7 BILLION! Based on this non-answer, it’s likely worse.

Legacy media went haywire when Trump referred to Canada as a security threat. Jason James @jasonjamesbnn But that designation didn't originate with Trump- it came from the Biden administration. Sam Cooper breaks it down.

The Canadian government is now confiscating firearms from law-abiding citizens and looking to “donate” them to Ukraine in its “fight for democracy” despite Ukraine having suspended elections indefinitely. Viva Frei @thevivafrei Canada is run by criminals.

Red Taxi or Blue Taxi makes no difference to the support for the Nazi Ukraine vs Russia conflict. Conservatives will deliver the munitions and weapons Ukrainians need to defend their sovereignty from Russian aggression.”

Another reminder of treason by both sides. Conservatives still do not want to believe there is a problem with Pierre Poiliviere. Look for yourself, he signed the same treason as Justin

This is one for the researchers! Deep Dive into past conspiracy theories confirmed in The Toronto Protocols (6.6.6.)

Toronto Protocols 666 448KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

How did unelected “experts” with their unwavering devotion to “science” rise to such power in American life? More than a century ago, an engineer named Frederick W. Taylor inspired progressive activists with a new concept he called “scientific management.” Control Freaks: The 'Scientific' Roots of Progressive Tyranny (AUDIO) | Glenn Beck History Pilot

On Monday!

There comes a time every every few millennia where the otherwise unknown become giants in history, a time of legends. Now is such a time.

This Monday it is my incredible privileged to host a round table discussion with several Ambassadors of Freedom Train International These are people who stand tall for Truth all over the world. In spite of all thrown at them, they hold the line for Humanity on so many levels. I can’t wait to introduce you to some of these giants. I hope you give them a follow, say hello, and join the Ambassadors in the fight from wherever you may be!

Jim Ferguson

Malue Montclairre

Cafe Locked Out

Liz Gunn

Nazarin Veronica

Becca

Beatrice K

Peter R Mac Isaac

The White Rabbit Podcast

Rebecca Mistereggen

On Tuesday!

Special guest Comfort Sakoma joins us to share her story. On November 22, 2024, She was “asked” to resign as Vice Chair of the Vancouver Police Board for daring to voice her thoughts on a few critical issues: the challenges of assimilation, the erasure of Canada’s Christian heritage, and the importance of civic nationalism. The result? Instant cancellation.

