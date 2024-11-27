A “Show-Down” to The End?

Canadians see Trudeau and Poilievre locked in a showdown after a single Trump announcement as we careen to a potentially world ending WWIII.

Yes, the world is a dumpster fire and it's hard to see through the "theatre" while we get weekly allegations against Justin Trudeau. Yes there is more there is always more...

Sources, resources and links:

Freedom Train International Ambassador Malue Montclairre shares with us an initiative making headway in the fight against Covid bioweapons in Europe and brings us an action item the whole world can embrace! (files below) Malue Montclairre @MMontclairre International experts call for immediate suspension of COVID-19 modified mRNA vaccines

North Group Summary 2024 11 25 Uk 214KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

North Group Letter 2024 11 25 453KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

North Group info

The next two posts are proof that no matter how deeply you despise MSM, it is not enough. Money was stolen to pay for this crap What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian No matter how deeply you despise MSM, it is not enough. Money was stolen to pay for this crap

Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 @ryangerritsen “The party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears”

This was brilliant and I couldn’t agree more, I don’t care if you call me right wing it proves you don’t even know what a wing is. Fine, Call Me "Right-Wing" - Konstantin Kisin Triggernometry

When $$$ is on the line all of a sudden every politician is paying attnetion Quebec Premier Legault on new Trump tariffs: 'We have to secure the border' Montreal Gazette

Ottawa is acting like it’s a certainty, all they have to do to stop the tariffs is to do what Canadians have been begging for. But when Trump says it it matters Marc Nixon @MarcNixon24 Pierre Poilievre plan to make Canada the greatest country on planet earth. This comes after Donald Trump announced he will be imposing a 25% tariff on Canada 🇨🇦

Funny how terrorists are allowed in the places no other Canadians are isn’t it? Brattani @Bratt_world I just think it’s weird Parvkar Singh Dulai is sitting in the House of Commons, while being on a no fly list, and cannot leave Canada due to his terrorism links.

Tariff Tizzy - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre debate potential tariff threats WATCH: Poilievre and Trudeau battle over Trump's tariff threat Toronto Sun

Lorne Gunter says Trudeau's government is really good at growing government bigger and throwing money at issues, but nothing gets better TRUDEAU'S GOVERNMENT BIGGER NOT BETTER: PM throwing money at problems doesn't work Toronto Sun

Mr Wonderful says ‘Trudeau’s days are numbered.’ Kevin O'Leary aka Mr. Wonderful @kevinolearytv Trudeau’s days are numbered.

The whole world should be pissed at Joe Biden, for real Hussain “Hoz” Shafiei @HussainShafiei Every single person in the whole world should be as angry as @joerogan is right now, everyone.

He's making it crystal clear… Globe Eye News @GlobeEyeNews BREAKING: Russia issues a warning to the West.

These are the most dangerous people on (and to) earth right now, unelected ‘meat muppets’ of NATO who are actively working to try starting WWIII Legitimate Targets @LegitTargets 🚨🇺🇸🇷🇺 PREEMPTIVE STRIKES ON RUSSIA should be considered - NATO

Chay Bowes @BowesChay The British army is "Ready" to fight Russia? Here's the outcome

Zelenskyy and his team actually hate Trump. Diana Panchenko 🇺🇦 @Panchenko_X Zelenskyy and his team actually hate Trump.

President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr. call for the immediate De-escalation and cease fire between Russia and Ukraine demanding world peace. This war will lead America and the world into a Nuclear Armageddon killing 5.8 Billion people within 73 minutes. Truth Justice ™ @SpartaJustice STOPPING WORLD WAR III: President Trump and Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

I you’re not following Andy you’re missing great daily research on thing our establishment really wishes you did’t hear about. Andy Lee @RealAndyLeeShow Oh look the federal government gave hundreds of thousands of dollars to a Muslim charity from your tax money that was involved in "an apparent Hamas support network according to Canada Revenue Agency. Canada truly is the land of opportunity. https://t.co/AF1MkKLiad

What happens when Radical Islam starts taking over? Random acts of terrorism like this, hint: Want to go grocery shopping? You might get blown up. Rebecca Mistereggen @RMistereggen Happy Monday 𝕏, Here is a little update from SCAMdinavia, hint: Want to go grocery shopping? You might get blown up.

A short example of how one “woke” dude can change a thousand years of history. One of The Biggest Lies in World History PART 2|| Dr Roy Casagranda

Billy Bob Thornton goes BOOM: new show “landman” hits billy bob thornton with an epic monologue

It’s “wash, rinse, repeat” with totalitarian moves, from covid to climate extremism Wide Awake Media @wideawake_media Robert F. Kennedy Jr: "[The climate crisis] is being used as a pretext for clamping down totalitarian controls, the same way that the Covid crisis was."

Walmart, America’s largest employer just did a 180” on DEI. This is what winning looks like Victor Nieves @ItsVictorNieves In a great victory for common sense

Starting with Douglas on Why The Climate Crisis Agenda Is A HOAX

And then what an excellent roast of woke Douglas Murray Destroying Woke Culture for 8 Minutes Straight Douglas Murray Speaks

Oh but wait there's more!!! But not "Sham Wow" it’s just wow.

Call this part 3 in about the last week of extreme allegations against the #Trudeau family, the 2nd for Justin. 🚨 Justin Trudeau Facing Life in Prison on Child Murder Charges if He Loses Election Does Canada have its 2nd? #DeviantInChief

Share Wayne's Substack

