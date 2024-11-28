Another Daily Dose of Chaos

When they want us all polarized one specific thing, you know you need to have your head on a swivel because something else probably stinks worse.

Who's your daddy takes on a whole new lens tonight.

Sources, resources and links:

Marxists Must Create a Victim Class Using Race | Real Talk | PragerU Victor Davis Hanson explains that Marxism needs a permanent victim class in order to advance its ideology. Because opportunities in the United States allow for upward mobility, Marxists are using race to create a permanent underclass of victims.

Ayn Rand: The Real Motive for the Socialist Mindset PhilosophyInsights Why do socialists feel the need to misrepresent reality? Why do they dislike capitalism so much?

Canadian Opposition Leader’s ‘fiery statement’ to Trudeau lauded Sky News Australia This comes after footage of the Prime Minister was seen dancing at a Taylor Swift concert while anti-Israel riots took over Montreal. “It’s not just that he’s allowing Jew haters in Montreal to firebomb synagogues,”

Kevin O'Leary: It's time to set the record straight Fox News Kevin discusses the differences between Donald Trump’s new tariffs on China, Mexico and Canada.

Canadian Premiers to hold urgent meeting to discuss Trump's tariffs CHCH News The skittering of panicked politicians began immediately. Premiers across Canada called for an urgent meeting to discuss U.S.-Canada relations after President-elect Donald Trump's promise of tariffs Monday.

Kevin Vuong @KevinVuongMP Everyone's been focused on the 25% Trump trade tariff instead of the reason provided. To date, the US Border Patrol have stopped 358 "suspects on the terror watchlist" from Canada.

Illegal crossings at northern U.S. border continue to skyrocket, hundreds of terror suspects arrested Agents continue to encounter criminal activity, from smuggled box turtles to illegal firearms to self-admitted gang members. Far more terror suspects are encountered on the northern border than to the south, although most are encountered at ports of entry.

Border Patrol data states that 358 suspects on the terror watchlist were arrested on the northern border at ports of entry in fiscal year 2024. Three suspects were encountered between ports of entry. On the southern border, a total of 155 suspects were encountered in fiscal year 2024.

"It's not the ones that we've caught, and we've been able to vet that are the concern to me. It is the individuals that we don't know about," Lavallee said.

LILLEY UNLEASHED: Border Security - The Donald's great divide Toronto Sun political columnist Brian Lilley says U.S. president-elect Donald Trump will possibly enact a 25% tariffs on Canadian goods in efforts to quell drug trade, illegal immigration and terrorism.

When Trump Deports Millions Of Illegal Immigrants Will Trudeau Bring Them Here? The LeDrew Three Minute Interview Where are these people going to go? The Canadian border is porous, and already we have literally countless undocumented people coming in every day.

Holly Doan @hollyanndoan MEMO: “CSIS identifies more than 350 organized crime groups actively involved in the domestic illegal fentanyl market Synthetic drugs are increasingly being produced in Canada using precursor chemicals largely sourced from China.”

Head of World Shirazi Foundation Canadian Parliament Representatives Addresses Shia Community Issues Shia Waves English A group of prominent members from the Iranian, Iraqi, and Afghan communities residing in Canada, visited Ottawa on Wednesday, November 20, at the invitation of Samir Zebari, a Member of Canadian Parliament.

The meeting, which lasted over an hour, focused on various challenges and requests from these communities. Key topics included the establishment of a religious, cultural, and social center, as well as a cemetery for public use, support for Afghan clinics, and addressing issues related to the Iranian consulate in Canada.

During the discussion, MP Samir Zebari pledged to take action within his capacity to help resolve these issues.

(I thought this was supposed to be Canadian Parliament…)

Berlin Police Chief’s SHOCKING Warning to Jews and Gays Culture Wolf Berlin's police Chief, Barbara Slowik, officially advising jews and gays to hide in arab neighbourhoods in Berlin.

Listen to this Dublin mothers story of how diversity is working out for her Joe Marsh This brave lady speaks for the whole of Europe.

MICHELLE FERRERI'S MOST POWERFUL SPEECH EVER! True North Insights She delivers some much needed clarity on the negligence that has plagued our country, delivered with facts that are not being addressed but instead ignored by this present government.

Bill Tufts @BillTufts Canada is in a state of massive collapse Massive immigration into millions ' will further accelerate our demise intp chaos, crime and economic destruction That seems to be the Trudeau post nation state plan

How Trump’s Deportation Plans Could Destabilize Canada Given the enormous risk, Canada needs to act now. To avoid a chaotic response, we must behave as if the worst-case scenario is a foregone conclusion.

BlendrNews @BlendrNews 🇺🇸🇷🇺🇨🇦🇪🇺 The U.S. war machine, Trudeau, Starmer, France, and NATO would rather risk WWIII than let Trump return to power. Just this week: - Biden considers nukes in Ukraine - France/UK might deploy troops - NATO wants to strike Russia Is this really "doing the right thing"?

Lord Bebo @MyLordBebo 🇩🇪🇷🇺🇨🇳🇺🇸 German politician (Lafontaine) lectures the warmongering Strack on long range missiles. “Imagine Russia and China would give long range missiles to all countries attacked by the US, the world would be on fire.”

Ukraine Suffers CATASTROPHIC Losses As The Narrative Goes On Sebastian Sas Ukraine Suffers CATASTROPHIC Losses As The Narrative Goes On The Economist has reported on the casualties suffered by Ukraine in the Ukraine War.

P Diddy has been denied bail for a third time. 🔥 Can we get to the #DiddyTrudeau (yes he did) party tapes soon?

Serial killer Robert Pickton 'did not act alone': Dr. Sasha Reid | Banfield NewsNation Dr. Sasha Reid joined Ashleigh Banfield to discuss Robert Pickton’s murders and the Midnight Order, the volunteer research group Reid founded that is focusing on bringing justice to Pickton’s victims. Reid says “there were other people involved” on the pig farm where Pickton hid the remains of at least 33 women.

