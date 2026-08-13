As Expected,

And still... no one will be ready. Meanwhile, the plundering and pillaging isn’t missing a beat. I actually believe thats the point.

In Canada’s case, they know everything will collapse, they built it to do exactly that.

That’s why there is nothing changing, only accelerating, they’re only plundering harder.

Buckle up, it’s going to be spicy!

thejuicemedia - Honest Government Ad | Ai Data Centres

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Moose on the Loose - This Is Troubling — Carney's Spending Spree in Africa Is Out of Control

CTV News - Social media users unable to access accounts after being prohibited

The Infographics Show - The 7 Trillion AI Gamble Is Failing. Big Tech is TRAPPED Right NOW.

When a Chatbot Broke Corporate Law:

AI Is Mostly Spectacle:

Neural Nutshell - Alex Hormozi WARNS: We're Not Ready For The COLLAPSE That Is Coming

We Already Almost Lost Control:

Aperture - We're Not Ready for What's Coming Next

When a Chatbot Guided Suicide:

Chatbots That Validate Suicide:

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The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel - The REAL Agenda Behind the Data Center Drive (w/ Whitney Webb)

Chase Hughes - Break the Programming in 5min, 42sec

Plan and Prepared - 6 Mistakes That Make You a Target During SHTF

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