As Expected,

And still... no one will be ready. Meanwhile, the plundering and pillaging isn’t missing a beat. I actually believe thats the point.
In Canada’s case, they know everything will collapse, they built it to do exactly that.
That’s why there is nothing changing, only accelerating, they’re only plundering harder.
Buckle up, it’s going to be spicy!
thejuicemedia - Honest Government Ad | Ai Data Centres
Moose on the Loose - This Is Troubling — Carney's Spending Spree in Africa Is Out of Control
CTV News - Social media users unable to access accounts after being prohibited
The Infographics Show - The 7 Trillion AI Gamble Is Failing. Big Tech is TRAPPED Right NOW.
When a Chatbot Broke Corporate Law:
AI Is Mostly Spectacle:
Neural Nutshell - Alex Hormozi WARNS: We're Not Ready For The COLLAPSE That Is Coming
We Already Almost Lost Control:
Aperture - We're Not Ready for What's Coming Next
When a Chatbot Guided Suicide:
Chatbots That Validate Suicide:
The Chris Hedges YouTube Channel - The REAL Agenda Behind the Data Center Drive (w/ Whitney Webb)
Chase Hughes - Break the Programming in 5min, 42sec
Plan and Prepared - 6 Mistakes That Make You a Target During SHTF
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