Disaster$ For Dollar$

What happens when a civilization forgets the foundations of freedom, human dignity and faith that made it possible. What happens when free will is gone? What if the thing you’re using right now to trust your own judgment, to believe you’re in control of this exact moment, has already been switched off?

The dark side of disaster Capitalism reveals the underbelly of the global aid (and investment) industry. It’s a complex web of interests that spans the earth from powerful nations and multinational corporations to tribal and village leaders. This documentary offers unique insights into a multi-billion dollar world by investigating how aid dollars are spent.

That is in case anyone wonders how Dr Anthony Fauci got to be who he actually came to be, that might help explain some of it.

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Buckle up!

Sources:

Alliance for Responsible Citizenship - 84-yr-old Philosopher Os Guinness Has 3 Warnings for the West [ARC 2026]

If You Hate God, You’re Serving Islam:

Aperture - The Death of Free Will

How we gave away free will, one swipe at a time:

Cool World - Disaster Capitalism: The Dark Side of Western Aid | Documentary

How the Supreme Court Protected the Pentagon Papers:

Awaken with JP - If the Fauci Hearing Was Honest...

Fauci called ‘crown’ of mass murder:

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The Jimmy Dore Show - Fauci Hearings Were a Complete Coverup! Here’s What They’re Hiding w/ Dr. David Martin”

NIAID letter authorized gain-of-function at UNC hand-delivered to senators:

The Post Millennial - Trump: “I have paused the 50% Tariffs against Canada,

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