Back, With A Vengeance

After an extended working adventure it's back to regular work again tonight. That’s the predictable part of tonights show title, I’m back.

It’s the ‘with a vengeance’ part that you may have to watch to get the whole story.

Starting with the stupendously stupid oxymoronic news claiming King Charles’ throne speech “a strong symbol” of Canadian sovereignty Its the most painfully, obviously, provably inaccurate, ignorant, oxymoronic statement possible from MSM Mercenaries.

How can you be sovereign…. and have a king?????????????????

They are mocking us, period.

He is not my king, and that’s where its time to start ramping up (with a vengeance), which means there's a lot to come in the next few weeks. For tonight we start with the King’s end game, what is it? Who benefits? In 2015 Trudeau quietly revealed the endgame for Canada, the UK, and Australia…

We are not alone, any nation with the misfortune of being a line item in the Crown’s asset portfolio is experiencing the same culling and destabilization as all others in that portfolio… which is exactly why the work I do for the Freedom Train International is so important.

Like Tom Marazzo articulates here:

Canada's entire system is LITERALLY the antithesis of Sovereignty.

Any citizen of any of those nations has only to ask themselves a few of the questions below, or realize only a few points to know there is something drastically opposed to our beliefs, enough to prove the great deception. (and our control) Photo credit

Like I said, Canada's entire system is the antithesis of Sovereignty, they will do, and lie, and cheat, and steal as they like.

The fact that Canadian tariffs on U.S. goods were dropped to ‘nearly zero’ half way through a short election cycle made the campaign itself a terror campaign based only in deception. A comment at Mar-a-Lago on Trudeau’s refusal to boost military spending turned into a LPC campaign; LeBlanc, Telford, Trudeau hot mic; Bob Rae, media leaks. Terrified senior voters.

Does the result sit well with Canadians? Timeline of a Campaign of Fear

Why? Maintaining continuity of business for the Syndicate known as Government of course. The “Dough” (dollars) must keep rolling on the grifts like Foreign Aid: The World’s Most Lucrative Racket—Funded by Taxpayers and more desperately, the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Agreement they JUST signed us into.

This has been predicted and warned of here for too long to remember, the outcome it calls for is global governance through “shared obligations” and vague clauses about “regulatory measures” and “misinformation.”

Meaning: More Censorship. More Propaganda. More Global Governance.

Meanwhile, our subsidized invasion is nothing new to see up here in Canada. With a grift like this one, we don’t have to speculate as to why people from every 3rd world shit hole want to come here… hell, I want to come here as a migrant too! It’s way better than being a citizen!

Most who might read or see this platform will understand, even if they can’t articulate why they felt living like everyone else no longer makes sense. Most here have had the courage to leave the herd. It’s true, it takes courage to strike out utterly alone… Immense courage! I applaud all who have! This video, explores the courage it takes to leave the herd according to Nietzsche. Enjoy this deep dive into the freedom of thinking for yourself, breaking away from collective morality, and facing the weight of solitude that comes before authenticity. This one landed different.

It’s like he was telling my story… and I suspect some of your stories too.

Stay Blessed!

