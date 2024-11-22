Bribery, the New Face of Justin

- Some people hate Justin more than you do

- Bill Blair wants to spy on you to (set you up)

- Conspiracies confirmed by National Post

- twisted trudeau

- MSM said the quiet part out loud "The UN's Agenda 2030 is all about control."

Did Jeffery Sachs not just end Joe Biden, Kamala and the Ukraine War? And of course more bizarre shenanigans I'm sure.

We tend to think our problems are new. They are not. The difference is Gen X’rs like me had Archie’s wisdom and ability to fearlessly “say the things” to learn from. This old Clip of Archie Bunker Proves He Was Right All Along About Politicians & Big Corporations Lu Mazing

Here’s the pitch from a desperate flailing despot. Trudeau government announces plan for temporary GST relief and $250 cheques for working Canadians Toronto Star

It’s bribery yes, but deviously more Marc Nixon @MarcNixon24 Breaking down Trudeau’s GST holiday

But why the “talk of taxes” from Trudeau? → LILLEY UNLEASHED: Is Trudeau trying to copy Poilievre? Toronto Sun and by the way, do you see the look on the talking tater tots face???? Priceless!

This show was heavy on mocking Trudeau, how can you not when after denouncing TikTok he delivers one of his most cringe videos ever on you guessed it, TikTok. Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 @ryangerritsen Trudeau, whose Government banned TikTok from operating offices in Canada, appears on TikTok

Now on to more serious things like what should be the function of government even? The Rabbit Hole @TheRabbitHole84 4 Essential Functions of Government according to Milton Friedman:

And a few more reasons I’m worried about what Trudeau has created for Canada with a new Presidency next door. The new Trump administration really, really hates Trudeau National Post

because as if Trump doesn’t have enough reasons to dislike Justin, you know how he feels about “CHINA,” Joe rogan reacts to Trudeau getting donations from CHINA

and this is another nail in Justins coffin (and ours) that Trudeau is trying to now hide. Conversation Wiretap Media @WiretapMediaCa Compromised Liberal Party Minister Mary NG announced a nuclear trade deal with China dubbed the "Asian Pacific Gateway" - and the agreement's details have been removed from the Government's website after Sam Cooper exposed her connection to China. Coincidence?

It’s always refreshing when someone in MSM is saying the quiet part out loud. What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian This was predetermined several years ago as the inevitable outcome of the Paris Accords umbrella policy "The UN's Agenda 2030 is all about control." "It is not possible to achieve these utopian ideals without a deliberate, perhaps forceful, redistribution of food, goods, property and rights."

Others are now catching on to the invasion, the devastation can be seen and folks are looking for the playbook: Nicky P @cravecreative The UN wants to "end poverty in all its forms everywhere". How? I guarantee it's not what you think. Cloward-Piven:

Another conspiracy confirmed: Yes, illegal border crossers get $224 per day to live in Canada National Post

When you see this graphic it shouldn’t come as a surprise, it’s their own data. So it should also come as no surprise when anyone asks “does anyone still feel like they were in Canada?”

Trudeau clutching and clenching hard while pretending to be a tough guy is pathetic theatre. Paris Marx @parismarx Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau confirms Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant will be arrested if they step foot in Canada after the ICC’s decision

No matter how much you despise Justin Trudeau, there is someone out there who despises him more, like this person: Brazil Gives Justin Trudeau A Special Welcome Daily Soak

Lion Advocacy @LionAdvocacy The PM has become an international laughingstock- literally the butt of jokes. You can’t even make this up. Call an election already “dammit”

Wiretap Media @WiretapMediaCa · 19h Canada's top spy agency (CSE) The Canadian Security Establishment, is asking the Government for $58 million to run a counter-intelligence program on Canadians because the Ukraine washing machine has lost public support in Canada. He needs it to jail me for exposing the worlds biggest money laundering syndicate, the one you just heard he cuts the cheques on…

Shotsy @Shotsy10 And look who in charge of that department who can't find out who was funding the Chinese police stations, who killed the Shermans, who is interfering in elections...but by George he can find someone who donated 25$ to a go fund me.

This is the perfect example of what Bill wants more $$$ for, persecuting any who disagree with his Money Laundering operation in the Ukraine Wiretap Media @WiretapMediaCa BREAKING: Lauren Southern dismantles the Federal Government's cooked-up Russian agent conspiracy theories and destroys their Russian disinformation narrative in her opening statement!

Randy needs to sort his “cultural identity” out Trudeau says, nothing about the 500 lbs of Cocaine he’s connected to, or the repeat offenders he partners with, or the millions he embezzled… get your “Indian” story right mister! Sun political columnist reacts to Boissonnault resignation | Brian Lilley l Nov. 20, 24 l BCN Bridge City News

Consensus is, “Tommy Tam” needs to be investigated. Her own words prove her complicity. I would suggest she is one of the primary architects of the Mass Murder of Canadians. Daniel Bulford @BulfordDaniel Did you know that well before cvd, Dr. Theresa Tam, was in a documentary discussing non-compliance, mandatory quarantine, and putting tracking bracelets on Canadians as an option during a pandemic/plague?

He is correct, the Physicians Colleges are also complicit in the Genocide we all know now is real. Ryan Gerritsen🇨🇦🇳🇱 @ryangerritsen Doctors across Canada were told by the their Physicians Colleges to not talk about the complications

They do it for the dough. Always innovating how they can dispose of their toxic wastes and profit from it. What’s Up Canada 2.0 @WhatsUpCanadian Imagine that.... Johnson & Johnson Was Caught Adding Cancer Causing Carcinogens Into Their Sunscreens .. The EXACT SAME CANCER That The Company Makes The Majority Of Their Revenue Selling Drugs For….

Jeffery Sachs in one 10 minute video throws the entire crew of US war mongers under the bus, I’m about the only one in Canada trying to. Thats why Bill Blair needs more money, to keep me from giving these truths to you. Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil @ivan_8848 Jeffrey Sachs Killed Biden, Zelensky and Kamala!!!

The problem for the Deep State is the MSM mercenaries can’t protect them Vigilant News @VigilantNews - So it is over for these far-left networks. Done. Never coming back. Dracula's stake in the heart.”

More from Bills Ukraine propaganda problems before we get into the $$$ part "UKRAINE" Canadian Political Watch

Bill is Important. He cuts these cheques. Don’t be like Bill. Bill launders billions of your stolen dollars to line the globalists pockets. International assistance projects funded by Global Affairs Canada

A stark reminder of how far the government will go to create child soldiers for the pedoMarx movement, the damage created, and the consequences to the children they destroy. Cloe Cole is a brave young lady. She Destroys "Transgender Care" in 5 Minutes -- Impressive Testimony TFP Student Action

We often cover the world in these shows. I know it’s tiring and sometimes it seems insurmountable. We are told we have no culture, no identity and we are so busy fighting for it we don’t stop and look back at see that in fact we do!

People worked hard, suffered immeasurable things, took unimaginable risks to build this country we know and so dearly love. When we feel like we have it hard, sometimes it helps to look back and see how hard it was for those before us. Until we do it’s incomprehensible to us.

I find it puts things back into perspective when I get a chance to reflect on the challenges we knew nothing of versus the ones we have. NEW RARE VIDEO OF OLD CANADA: THE CANADIAN OLD WEST – Saloons, Miners, Cowboys, Gold Rush Immortal Chronicles

