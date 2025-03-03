Canada The Sitting Duck

Some breaking news among the allegations that Canada may be getting the boot from Five Eyes. Is the US AI Super State taking over the world? Fired FDA Staff Return to Work on Neuralink, what could go wrong?

Canada seems to be slipping deeper between the proverbial ‘rock and a hard space, somewhere between communism, socialism and fascism. So What’s the Difference between Socialism, Fascism, and Communism?

Share Wayne’s Substack

Are you Tired of the same old dictator? For the low price of giving up a bit of Independence, you can have Mark Carney. Or… you can have Chrystia Freeland who says the quiet part out loud and suggest to avoid becoming the 51st state and instead work with other "democratic" countries to create a New World Order.

Personally I believe the globalists are far more of a threat to Canada than Donald Trump. So Did Trump just turn the Canadian election from Conservatives back to Liberals? YES! Liberals erased a 26 point deficit now lead Conservatives by 2 points! An Ipsos survey released late Tuesday

He unfortunately seems to be playing into their deepest desires while I believe he’s being spoon fed false information. He seems to believe what’s being told to him… or is he. I couldn’t help notice his deflection from the question. Trump Responds To Movement In Canada To Become 51st State

In recent news it seems Canada is living up to his ultimatums on order security, and proving Canada isn’t the only breaker if drug smuggling laws, does America even notice Nearly $3M in drugs stopped from entering Canada? or is that partly why President Trump DELAYS Tariffs In Canada To April??

Outside of that, What's the plan for Canadian politicians to fight Trump's tariffs

It’s not hard to understand why I could phrase Canada as ‘a sitting duck’ while our government is prorogued, elections have become a delusional utopian virtue signalling contests completely detached from issues, and reality as Mark Carney is being coronated but unless you’re drink the MSM ‘flavouraid’ his endless scandals of lying leave the rest of us asking What is Mark Carney not disclosing? because it’s starting to stink “very much bad” up here as Canada’s Housing Bubble CRASHES Is economic collapse imminent?

It’s clear the collapse of Canada’s international trust is imminent the quiet parts are being stated out loud as Trump advisor wants Canada out of Five Eyes

Is it any wonder? RCMP Inspector William Majcher CORRUPTION EXPOSED explains a lot, we shouldn’t be shocked as U.S. Officials Push to BOOT Canada from Top-Secret Intelligence Alliance

Share Wayne’s Substack

Meanwhile, Karen Kingston reported last week that Fired FDA staff are being sent back to work on Elon Musk’s Neuralink, so… What Does Apple’s Commitment To US Manufacturing Signal About Trump? Or the AI tech race??? It’s only my opinion but I find it sketchy as hell, if you ask me nothing good can come of it.

Is all of this why the ‘tug of war’ for the prospects of ‘rare earth minerals’ is happening in Ukraine? Trump, Zelenskyy reportedly reach deal on critical minerals at the same time the EU offers Ukraine "win-win" minerals deal as alternative to Trump's demands

Confusing to say the least, what is not confusing is the manufactured narrative being drummed up in Canada against Elon Musk with the insane petition to have his citizenship revoked. We, the undersigned, citizens of Canada, call upon the Prime Minister to revoke Elon Musk's dual citizenship status, and revoke his Canadian passport effective immediately. Elon’s mom was born in Regina Saskatchewan, his father in South Africa, so Elon has 3 passports. When Canadians wanted the passports of terrorists revoked, was it not Trudeau who said “a Canadian is a Canadian is a Canadian, so no?” Yes it was.

What makes that insane is because the precedent to arbitrarily remove citizenship for “mean tweets” would mean they could literally remove the citizenship of anyone who’s opinion they didn’t approve of. Is Pierre Poilievre next? Am I???

So, I conclude, unless Canadians decide to agree on something soon, we’re sitting ducks. I’m so deeply concerned because it makes no sense, Can anyone make this make sense? because Trudeau is NOT the problem, Canadians are.

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help keep the truth free for everyone! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our Headquarters: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/