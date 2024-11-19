Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
3

Canadian Culture Wars Report with Special Guest Melanie Bennet

Melanie Bennet is a host on the Weekly Canadian Culture Wars where they break down the highs, lows and absurdities of the Culture Wars in Canada.
Wayne
Nov 19, 2024
3
Share

Pedagogy, what is it?" In a broad sense it is the study of the methodology of how things are taught.

For the sake of this discussion with Melanie Bennet of the Weekly Canadian Culture Wars Report it’s the study and understanding of what the hell is going on in our schools and how are they weaponizing child soldiers in the information war to implement a colour revolution for the end game of fully communizing Canada.

They are going to do it right this time! Or that’s what they think, every Marxist in history says so. Melanie is a resource of magnitude in the war to end “Woke.”

I hope those parents and groups fighting the education systems find their way to her work too.

Also follow Melanie on X: Melanie Bennet

P.S. Although this was our first time meeting, right after we were done with the show she sent over some more material as an extra useful breakdown to share with you all, on her Substack.

Melanie Bennet
A Peek Under The Hood
In 2024, a group of Toronto schoolchildren attended a field trip meant to educate them about mercury contamination in Grassy Narrows, an Indigenous community long plagued by industrial pollution. Instead of fostering balanced discussions about environmental science and reconciliation, students, including Jewish students, were made to join a politically …
Read more
a day ago · Melanie Bennet

Share Wayne’s Substack

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

LGM - (Looking Glass Media Coalition): https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@WhatsUpCanada:2/

Discussion about this podcast

Wayne’s Substack
What's Up Canada with Wayne
News not noise. Delivering authentic journalism at the tip of the spear in the fight for humanity since 2019. "Nothing confirms a lie faster than an official denial, we’re here to tell people the truth because MSM wont.”
Listen on
Substack App
Spotify
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Wayne
Recent Episodes
Breaking News! Trudeau & Diddy Tape Allegations
  Wayne
Ep 33: Bankers, Bandits, Bullion and Buck$ with Bryce
  Wayne
Canadians Left Watching Their Country Die
  Wayne
Stand by For Brain Exploding Rage
  Wayne
Happy For America - Terrified For Canada
  Wayne
The Greatest Generation, Forgotten
  Wayne
Ambassadors For Humanity Are Gathering
  Wayne