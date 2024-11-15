Canadians Left Watching Their Country Die

Trudeau may be in power for another year, we've been looking at how will that bode for Canada and it doesn't look good. Donald Trump has the power to make matters very difficult for Canada.

I think we already know that even if all he does is make America better, it will spell doom for us after 10 years of progressive globalism masquerading as governance.

Sources, resources and links:

Nothing makes my day like a little bit of the grand master ghouls crying, like Klaus Schwab “A Revolution Against The Elites!” - WEF’s Klaus Schwab Openly Worries

A bunch of headlines in one post to start us off and we will dig a little. deeper into a few Wiretap Media @WiretapMediaCa CANADIAN MEDIA GAG ORDER 5 Stories that went Unreported by Canadian News Media

I think the world is desperately waiting for some Covid accountability, it might be coming… Truth Justice ™ @SpartaJustice President Trump appointing Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Germany “wokeified” themselves into collapse. I wanted folks to see this as a preview of what’s on tap with our current direction and lunatic fringe government CNN - Germany’s normally stable government has collapsed. Here’s why

A Self imposed catastrophe that is now jailing opposition to keep the death spiral going is exactly the model Trudeau uses Germany descends into CHAOS! Jeff Taylor

All of our suffering is “unnecessary” I agree, she only missed the word intentional in this little jem of a rant: @jasminlaine Canada right now in a nutshell

When you see this list of what you are being robbed to pay for your head may explode, this is just a dribble of the way the government “conjures” up bizarre stupidity to find new ways to steal from you: Franco Terrazzano @franco_nomics THREAD You pay too much tax because the government wastes too much money.

Alabama is America’s 4th poorest state, and they come in higher than Canada while another 450 Billion in investments flee Canada. Thank Justin @CanadianPoliticalWatch-fm5lq "Canada is POORER than ALABAMA" "450 BILLION DOLLARS has left Canada"

Noteworthy that Justins friends have the same luck as Zelensky’s, it’s a kiss of death and Marc Carney will get it too. With A Friend Like Justin Trudeau, Who Needs Enemies? The LeDrew Three Minute Interview

The mercenaries in MSM are losing their minds and it’s delicious isn’t it. Sadly none of htem have a clue and will squeal their way into history as MSM dies. @TorontoSun Canadian pundits losing their minds over Trump

Trudeau has been horribly arrogant to Trump, the question is how much Trump tolerates. He didn’t campaign on making Canada great again so I expect Trump to treat our Justin like a cockroach. Deserved for Justin, possibly costly for Canadians. Will Donald Trump Put Up With Justin Trudeau - Or Is Canada Screwed? The LeDrew Three Minute Interview

This was epic, one can wish right? There may be a way to escape the Trump presidency but possibly waking up on the long bus to Mars might be the gamble lol. Don’t Cry, Cryo! 😂 Need a Break from Trump’s Term? Freeze Yourself for 4 Years!

Disturbing confirmation that my greatest fears are accurate, if those fears get any more accurate Canada may be gone by the time Trump takes office and there will be nothing we can do about it now. The Tidal wave of humanity is coming… CBC - Canada has neglected border security for a decade: ex-CBSA agent

What the MSM isn’t telling you should have you terrified… Tablesalt 🇨🇦🇺🇸 @Tablesalt13 REPORT: Buses are stopping at NYC shelters multiple times per day picking up migrants.... and driving them to Canada, in advance of the Trump migration crackdown.

We just covered all of this a few days ago, CCP funded cartels are operating in Canada. They caught this group but given how pathetic our forces are one must ask how many do they miss and however dangerous they are can only be guessed RCMP Busts Cartel-Linked Operation in Surrey

A little more on the Cartel story, just to prove the MSM kinda noticed 3 arrested in BC bust of drug ring with links to Mexican cartels Global News

This is worse than it even looks when you understand what they mean when they say “Go home Simon.” Daniel Bordman @DanielBordmanOG Khalistanis march around Surrey BC and claim “we are the owners of Canada”

Just so you all understand, they take this land claim seriously because they know and understand British Maritime law. They escaped it in their homeland of India. They understand the Defacto status of Canada and they are fully committed to “re-colonizing” Canada as Khalistan. Major Madhan Kumar 🇮🇳 @major_madhan Breaking News: A new country called #Khalistan has been formed.

What the hell did I even say with that last share?

They know Canada is not Sovereign under the law, because they did it once already. Here are the transcripts of what that time in India looked like before they booted England out and formed their own nation. This is what the Diaspora is referring to, and Canadians are clueless. Simon Commission

Simon Commission Notes Pdf 836KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

So is the sky falling? According to this “economist” nope… so long as we get in line under the NWO we will prosper he says… I find it terrifying that following the path to slavery is allegedly the path to prosperity controlled by the corporations Is the Sky Falling With Donald Trump In The White House? The LeDrew Three Minute Interview

I don’t personally think this can save us, but it might be the only thing that buys us a little more time… LILLEY UNLEASHED: We're going to have to force an election on Trudeau to try and get him out Toronto Sun

Defend yourselves accordingly in the coming days, it could get spicy…

