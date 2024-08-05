Playback speed
Covid or Communism with James Roguski

Tune in for a WHO Treaty & Bioweapons, and deception programs update with James Roguski.
Wayne
Aug 05, 2024
Where we are in the WHO Treaty Matrix? What The Hell is Next?!?!?!?!

James is one of humanities greatest allies in the information and "word salad" wars of conquest via deception by the "Dark Side" of UN and WHO policies. And also some of the deviants who craft them. I do not over state the matter. We may one day all survive this through the monumental works of people like James. Let's do our best to make sure this show gets as far and wide as possible.

If you are not subscribed to James’s Substack you should be. The next wave of Government terrorism is already ramping up and this information will be critical to the fight back.

James Roguski on Substack

#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #WHO #Plandemic #WhatsUpCanada

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

Ontario court judge overturns woman’s COVID-19 PCR test conviction in landmark ruling, citing unlawful Quarantine Act enforcement.

Quarantine Act

“Insertion of Nasal Swabs into the Body” Does in Fact “Violate the Quarantine Act…”

R. v. Fernando, 2024 ONCJ 336 (CanLII)

A covid win! Judge rules Quarantine Act doesn't allow for nasal swab

https://jamesroguski.substack.com/

Equitable Access to Pandemic Related Products

The Genocide Convention Implementation Act of 1987

Honouring Kary Mullis - The weaponization of his work since his passing

About What’s Up Canada:

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

