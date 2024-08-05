Covid or Communism with James Roguski

Where we are in the WHO Treaty Matrix? What The Hell is Next?!?!?!?!
James is one of humanities greatest allies in the information and "word salad" wars of conquest via deception by the "Dark Side" of UN and WHO policies. And also some of the deviants who craft them. I do not over state the matter. We may one day all survive this through the monumental works of people like James. Let's do our best to make sure this show gets as far and wide as possible.
If you are not subscribed to James’s Substack you should be. The next wave of Government terrorism is already ramping up and this information will be critical to the fight back.
#news #CanPoli #Canada #Trudeau #WHO #Plandemic #WhatsUpCanada
Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:
Ontario court judge overturns woman’s COVID-19 PCR test conviction in landmark ruling, citing unlawful Quarantine Act enforcement.
“Insertion of Nasal Swabs into the Body” Does in Fact “Violate the Quarantine Act…”
R. v. Fernando, 2024 ONCJ 336 (CanLII)
A covid win! Judge rules Quarantine Act doesn't allow for nasal swab
https://jamesroguski.substack.com/
Equitable Access to Pandemic Related Products
The Genocide Convention Implementation Act of 1987
Honouring Kary Mullis - The weaponization of his work since his passing
Wayne’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
About What’s Up Canada:
Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne
- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.
- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR
Buy Wayne a Coffee:
- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at: https://PatriotSwitch.com/SetMeFree
- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal, and that's the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals, to secure your precious metals. Contact them at: https://info.newworldpm.com/148.html
Connect with Wayne:
Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org
Substack:
Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada
X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian
Latest on Spotify:
Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCB6MDDJnoy_Qb8ylw1QXGUw
Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada
Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/
Gab: https://gab.com/WhatsUpCanada/
Locals: https://whatsupcanada.locals.com/
Covid or Communism with James Roguski