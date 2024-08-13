From The Roots: Ep 09

- Terrorist groups marching in Ottawa

- NEITHER SAFE NOR EFFECTIVE

- Landmark Antitrust Case Against Google

- Canada is in serious trouble,

- A few wins of the week,

... and of course, there will certainly be more clown world shenanigans by showtime.

Sources, resources links & videos used in this episode:

MacDougall: Press must call out PMO's lies

PCR Fraud - JAMES ROGUSKI MEGA EXPOSE

W.H.O. TO DECLARE MONKEY POX A PHEIC GLOBAL EMERGENCY ON AUGUST 14, 2024?!!!

What is Vaccine Ideology? Where Did it Come From?

Only 39% of Canadians say that hiring Mark Carney would improve Trudeau's chances

Supporters of a terrorist group marching

Probably the most important article you'll read all year,

Vaccination Rates Decline Worldwide

Mexico is banning corn?

Should you be forced to use pronouns?

Poland, the safest country in Europe

The mRNA jab is the most horrific medical product in history

DR MARK TROZZI Wins of the Week

NEITHER SAFE NOR EFFECTIVE - By NCI

Our Impact - pdf

pdf Report- Trust in Physicians and Hospitals During the COVID-19 Pandemic in a 50-State Survey of US Adults

UK High Court Rules Order Protecting Children from Puberty Blockers Is Lawful

Anti-Woke Hero Becomes the Highest-Paid Kicker in NFL History

Trump Media Announces Rollout of Truth+ Streaming Platform

Federal Court Rules Against Google in Landmark Antitrust Case

On Tuesday: Swamp Creatures? Canada has a few

Share Wayne’s Substack

