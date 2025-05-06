Fulfilling The Post Nation State

Canadians have not had any impact on Canadians elections for 40 years, our elections however... have been influenced by foreign actors in a rainbow of flavours.

Canadians scream “we are a sovereign country” … but have to ask the “King” for permission to play his game called elections, to make a law, or to pass a bill, to flush a toilet... truly do not understand basic reality.

Literally… every few years… the Crown allows us to entertain them by playing this game of picking a new asset manager. They release Canadians to battle, they will fight to the death pretending that supporting a lobbyist competing to be the King's next asset manager is “Democracy.”

The illusion of sovereignty...

I’m notorious for trying to plant a seed at the beginning of my show in order to point back to it later. Todays was 9 lessons from Orwell and BlendrNews to start, everyone needs to understand how all western governments admit they engineered societal collapse

Part of the ‘long term’ engineering of Canada, Canadians need to understand they have not had any impact on Canadians elections for 40 years, our elections however... have been influenced by foreign actors in a rainbow of flavours. The CSIS Agents identified a multitude of countries compromising our leadership. That IS engineering. Today’s prime example is President Trump

Some malignant and offensive engineering is coming fast, no surprise, as expected and predicted, Mark Carney wis going to ban X and VPN’s are on the chopping block too.

What may be surprising is the breaking news that Sunoco agreed to acquire Canadian fuel distributor Parkland for about $9.1 billion in cash and stock. That’s going to leave a mark… on Mark. So much for supporting Canadian energy…

Canadians are still in shock, they still can’t figure it out. I disagree with Stephane’s guest here, but watch how the Liberal ‘white washes’ and gloats through his lying teeth on How The Heck Did The Liberals Pull Out A Win In This Election? Popular millennial podcaster “What’s her face” has a different take altogether, suggesting How BOOMERS RUINED the Canadian Election!

No matter which way you see it, blame wont stop what’s coming. There are going to be consequences for this election and people are divided to the max, division approaching the extreme is one of those consequences.

Daniel Smiths speech is the beginning of other, real consequences. Sooner or later in every abusive relationship the victim either leaves, or perishes. Alberta is there, but what happens if Alberta leaves?

Average Americans see the division up here too, they don’t understand it but they see it. They see misinformation and white washing. It’s frightening how they interpret Canada’s as you can clearly see in this clip: Canada's Hypothetical Break from the US

Yuri tried to warn us, The KGB Warned Us This Would Happen 40 Years Ago and yet, here we are… Tucker Carlson is of the opinion that It’s Over: Canada Can’t Be Saved Anymore

Join us on Tuesday as Kris Eriksen and I do a Canadian Damage Assessment!

Kris has amassed a massive following on X for calm rational dialogue. Likeminded when it comes to ethics, contempt for corruption, bullies and political homelessness, it's bound to be a 'bookmark' assessment of Canada.

What will the damage status be? Tune in!

