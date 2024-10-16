In A Nation Divided by a Lie

It seems only one Abbotsford teacher, Jim McMurtry refuses to perpetuate the lie. It's cost him his job, his career, legal issues, and a steady stream of death threats when he asks "where are the bodies?"

Life happens to us all, how we respond to it defines who we are, his response was not to surrender to the mob, not to move away, to hide or cower but to get louder about the truth and manipulation. Living in truth, doing what’s right not what is easy, and to set an example of being Canadian and run for office. My favourite kind of response!

Follow and support Jim on X: https://x.com/JimMcMurtry01

Share Wayne’s Substack

Additional resources:

Rebel News: Have Land Acknowledgments gone too far? Canadian teacher weighs in on their effect on students

Stormhaven Media: Deconstructing a “Mass Grave”

Authors Note; as always follow the links and do your own research, believing random people on the internet has churches burning. I would add a personal note here. As my writing shows I fully support Indigenous rights and the abolition of the odious “Indian Act”. I have a deep understanding of the history of Canada in regards to Indigenous people. But a Lie is a Lie, it is a misrepresentation of the Truth. As A Peacekeeper in Yugoslvia I have direct experience of what actual Mass Graves actually look and smell like and what happens to fill them in a far more detailed way than I would like. I take profound offense at the disgusting Lie being spread by disingenuous implication that my Nation or my people filled mass graves with anyone’s children. Those responsible will be held to account. - William Ray

Thank you for being here! All my content is free, but if you choose a paid subscription I want you to know I am eternally grateful. All of your support — reading, watching, sharing and financial is more critical than ever before and is deeply appreciated. - Wayne

Share Wayne’s Substack

- Are you a Whistleblower, have a tip or a story? Send your email to: contact@whatsupcanada.org.

- You can help! eTransfer: donate@whatsupcanada.org OR

Buy Wayne a Coffee:

- We don't boycott, we defund the “Deep State” so if you are tired of funding your own destruction, our team hits the Cabal where it hurts ... at:

Defund the Cabal

- Learn how to protect your current assets from the Banking Cabal. That is the specialty of our partners at New World Precious Metals. To secure your precious metals contact them at:

New World Precious Metals

Connect with Wayne:

Our HQ: https://whatsupcanada.org

Looking Glass Media Coalition: https://lgm.news/

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/whatsupcanada

X (Twitter): https://x.com/WhatsUpCanadian

Spotify:

Wimkin: https://wimkin.com/whatsupcanada/

Librti: https://www.librti.com/whatsupcanada

Telegram: https://t.me/whatsupcanadian

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whatsupcanadian

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/WhatsUpCanadians/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@WhatsUpCanada2.0